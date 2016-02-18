Empty food cabinets and use your sense of smell or taste to take stock of pantry staples, suggests cleaning specialist Melissa Maker. "Smell pantry items (i.e. flour, nuts), or do a quick taste test and dispose of anything rancid," Maker says. "Keep a running list of items you need to replace [and] get rid of items you didn't or won't use. Look for expiration dates on packages and cans, and dispose of anything that is old. Finally, be ruthless: If you have six cans of creamed corn and kid No. 2 has developed a corn allergy, you can safely donate the creamed corn." When restocking the cabinet, think like a grocer and place items with the nearest expiration dates in the front so you will remember to use those staples first.