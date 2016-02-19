Kitchen Cabinets that Store More
Iron Time
In a kitchen that takes advantage of every square inch of space, an ironing station is another smart addition. A compact flip-down ironing board fits neatly into a shallow cabinet. Two extra shelves organize ironing supplies.
Concealed Trash Bins
In this 1920s bungalow, space for recycling bins was simply not available. After a kitchen makeover, this compact trash center gets the job done. A false-front door/drawer conceals four compartments that easily slide out from under the counter.
Drink Station
If you're replacing kitchen cabinets, look beyond the standard silverware drawers and upper cabinets. Think about what you need to store and how you use your kitchen. This kitchen features a drink station with a storage configuration that is convenient and attractive. The upper cabinets are divided into two portions: garage-style drawers conceal less frequently used items above, while open shelves display drinkware for easy accessibility. Square cubbies below store wine bottles.
Stealthy Storage
Make use of the toe-kick below your cabinets to store linens or shallow baking pans. To maintain a clean look, use drawer fronts that look like the rest of the toe-kicks around your kitchen. When shut, the front of this drawer blends in seamlessly and the non-obtrusive pull is flush with the bottom of the cabinet above it.
Open and Shut
This bank of cabinets is situated between a walkway, where open cabinet doors can be a hazard. Pocket cabinet doors remedy the problem. The doors tuck into the cabinet so they are not obtruding the walkway, allowing the cabinet to stay open while the microwave or toaster is in use. When planning for new cabinets, consider how drawers and cabinets will open to avoid potential run-ins.
Sitting Storage
Window seats not only provide a place to perch, but they are also an opportunity to implement storage. The deep drawers beneath this seat store extra snacks and linens.
Stow and Use
Stow bulky appliances off the counter, but keep them accessible with a pop-up shelf. A spring-loaded shelf effortlessly brings this stand mixer to counter height, eliminating the need for any heavy lifting. Plus, the mixer can be used right on its shelf, thanks to an outlet inside the cabinet.
Storage on Display
It makes sense to store less frequently used items, such as serving dishes, in out-of-the-way upper cabinets. But if your pieces are display worthy, opt for glass-front upper cabinets. Here, the glass fronts contrast the surrounding white cabinets and cool finish of the large stainless-steel refrigerator to give the bank of cabinets an airy look.
All-in-One Chopping Station
Make slicing and dicing easier with an all-in-one chopping station. Knives are stored in a block inside the drawer and an integrated cutting board pulls out for quick convenience.
Editor's Tip: If you're not in the market to replace your cabinets, consider retrofitting existing cabinetry. Visit a cabinetry showroom or a home center to explore the options available. Be sure to take along your cabinetry measurements.
Swinging Shelves
Never lose another bowl, pot, or pan in the recesses of a deep cabinet. Swing-out units bring items into full view, and shelves organize cooking gear to keep everything neatly stacked.
Slotted Storage
Adapt a mail slot mentality for storing slender kitchen items. The dividers in this cabinet "file" cookie sheets, muffin tins, serving trays and more to keep everything upright and organized.
Divide & Conquer
Migrate your pots and pans from a jumbled cabinet to a deep, divided drawer. Dividers provide a spot for each pan and its lid. If you're ordering custom cabinets, take into consideration the height of your largest pot plus its lid and ensure that the drawer is deep enough to accommodate it.
Spice Storage
Slanted drawer inserts help keep spices organized and labels visible. Further streamline storage by emptying spices into uniform-size containers.
Pullout Pantry
Keep ingredients and cooking staples at the ready with handy pullout units. A slender but deep gap behind these wall ovens could have been lost space, but the pullouts make the most of the awkward space and bring the cabinet contents into full view.
Pegged for Storage
Dishes are highly accessible when stored in drawers, but need to be secured to prevent shifting when the drawer is opened or closed. Enter the utilitarian pegboard. Tall pegs, inserted into the pegboard that lines the bottom of the drawer, keep dishes in place to minimize potential chipping and breaking. Plus, the pegs can be reconfigured if you want to change arrangements or get new dishes that are a different size.
Window Treatment
Adapt the functionality of a double-hung window for cabinet storage. In this kitchen, bypass doors on this appliance garage operate like double-hung windows: the bottom door slides up and the top door slides down.
Basket Case
Add variety to a continuous bank of cabinets with storage elements that change the pace of your kitchen. Here, that break comes in the form of slide-out baskets, which store no-need-to-refrigerate onions and potatoes. The top basket houses cookbooks.
Not-So-Lazy Susan
A lazy Susan definitely does not live up to its name. This hardworking feature organizes awkward corner cabinets to turn the cavernous space into a storage powerhouse.
Location, Location, Location
Think about where you'll use the items in your kitchen and store them accordingly. Pullout drawers next to the range store pots and pans making the step from storage to cooktop an easy one.
Reclaim Space
The position of the wall ovens in this kitchen left only a tiny sliver of space between the appliances and the floor. A slender drawer makes the most of the space and houses shallow baking pans.
Tucked Away Trash
Give your trash and recyclables a designated, yet tucked away spot. This door looks like all the other cabinet doors in the kitchen, but instead of opening on a hinge, it pulls out to reveal a trash can and recycling bin. While under the sink is a common location for the trash, it can also be inconvenient at times. If someone is at the sink, the trash is inaccessible. By moving it elsewhere, your kitchen becomes more conducive for multiple cooks.
Organization Station
Keep your life organized with a command station. A narrow space at the end of a cabinet is often lost space, since it is too slip to store most things. But it is just the right size for a dry-erase memo board, calendar, and bulletin board. Other necessary office supplies tuck in to the shelves, creating a robust family command center.
Pantry Storage Tips
With these 7 tips, get a pantry that stores more and makes finding what you need easier.