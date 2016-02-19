Declutter Your Kitchen

Sometimes the decluttering solution simply is more storage, especially if cabinets and counters are limited. In that case, think about options for a more flexible island -- one that you can scoot to different spots in the kitchen, or move to the dining room for an on-the-spot buffet station. Look for a piece that has a work surface and storage, and be thoughtful about how you organize it. Keep kitchen tools at the ready, for example, or pretty linens in baskets.