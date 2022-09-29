How to Organize a Corner Cabinet for Maximum Storage

Keeping a kitchen organized is no easy task. Between shallow shelves, narrow drawers, awkward appliances, and the oversized potato masher, it's a small miracle when you can comfortably give everything a home. As a professional organizer, the kitchen is one of the most-requested rooms to have organized. That's because it's the room we spend so much time in on a daily basis. Preparing, eating, and packing meals before school, work, or social events requires a simple storage system to save time and stress on busy days.

Despite the kitchen being the most sought-after room in the home, it's also one of the toughest spots to keep neat. And corner cabinets are often the most puzzling. The depth and width of corner cabinets, whether upper or lower, make them a challenge to configure. If you find yourself in a similar situation, use the following tips for organizing a corner cabinet complete with a few options depending on the style of cabinet and your budget.

Adam Albright

How to Declutter Corner Cabinets

The first step is to embrace a minimalist mindset when it comes to kitchen items. This helps curb the number of things you need to keep organized in the first place. Kitchens are infamous for holding large quantities of things that are rarely used. A panini press, souvenir cups, or an avocado slicer might sound like a good idea at the time of purchase, but if they're not actually being put to use, they're clutter. Rather than cramming corner cabinets with these items, aim to pare down before implementing the following ideas. As a reminder, most donation centers accept kitchen gadgets, appliances, and tools so long as they are in good working condition.

How to Organize Upper Corner Cabinets

1. Incorporate a Large Lazy Susan

My favorite method to use for clients with upper corner cabinets is a large lazy Susan. These cabinets tend to be cavernous, resulting in items getting stuck (and subsequently lost) in the back. Depending on the size of your corner cabinets, you can most likely fit up to 16 or even 18-inch lazy Susans on each shelf. The larger, the better, so you can place as many items on them without needing to place overflow off to the sides. For successful storage, lift the shelf above the one you're placing the lazy Susan on to easily get it to fit into the cabinet on an angle. Place as many round items on them, such as spices on the bottom or vases on the top, to maximize the space.

2. Use Bins and Baskets

Shallow, clear bins with handles are my go-to storage choice for L-shape corner cabinets. They line up flush against the back of the cabinet and can be used for boxy items. This is the perfect place to put pantry items, like boxes of pasta and rice or snacks that can be sorted into different containers and labeled. This keeps everything organized and easy to find.

Storage Ideas for Base Corner Cabinets

1. Put in a Tiered Lazy Susan

Fortunately, many lower corner storage cabinets come equipped with an attached two-tiered lazy Susan. If yours doesn't, or perhaps it's not efficient enough, they can be found at your local hardware store and are fairly simple to install. When used properly, these organizers serve as excellent tools for bulky items. Because they are round, I encourage placing as many round items on them as possible. Mixing bowls, colanders, salad spinners, blenders, and even pots and pans are items I suggest storing in this spot. If you have small items, such as the attachments to your stand mixer, place them in a basket or bin first so they stay contained on the lazy Susan.

2. Install a Swing-Out Organizer

As an alternative to a traditional two-shelf lazy Susan, consider installing a swing-out shelf organizer, also known as a blind corner cabinet organizer, for lower corner kitchen cabinets. This storage method is well worth it if your cabinet is especially deep and hard to reach. By pulling the top or the bottom tier towards you, the rest of the shelf comes forward and out of the cabinet. This lets you see everything that is stored on it. They're usually shaped with a narrow middle that can be used for small items. Utilize the ends for bulky small appliances.