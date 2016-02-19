Keep Small Appliances Out of Sight
Related: Maintain your appliances with an American Home Shield's Appliance Plan
In Plain Sight
There's plenty of work to be done in this corner alcove, where small appliances await in a niche tucked between the range and a stacked wall oven and warming drawer.
Custom Cabinet
A three-level cabinet has spaces just the right height for a mixer, microwave oven, and other small appliances. Retracting doors clear the countertop when appliances are in use.
Convenient Carousel
Knobs, sliders, and hinges on this steel carousel squeeze multiple small appliances into a compact space while permitting easy access.
Appliance Outlet
An outlet inside an appliance garage puts power where you need it. Keeping the appliances behind closed doors makes concealing them quick and easy.
Cut the Clutter
The clean lines of this cabinetry and its hardware suggest a kitchen where every piece of equipment is tidy and organized. Hinged doors keep it that way.
Undercounter Convenience
Hidden but handy, this island's drop-down toaster compartment is also easier to use by children or anyone in a wheelchair.
Slide-Out Storage
Vertical slide-out cabinets put appliances within easy reach while maximizing existing storage space.
Tucked-Away Toaster
Create convenient stations for appliances that are used infrequently. This toaster tucks away for quick storage and easy pull-out.
A More Manageable Microwave
Here, a microwave stored inside of a cabinet is still convenient and easier on your back than an undercounter placement. Blackboard paint on the inside of the door makes it easy to leave messages and reminders.
Smart Snack Bar
Keep small appliances behind closed doors but still close at hand by designating a kitchen cabinet as a breakfast area or snack bar. Include pullout shelves for a handy work space, and install electrical outlets inside the cabinet.
Nifty Niche
A stainless-steel turntable in a corner niche uses often-wasted space by housing mixers, blenders, and more. Plus, it keeps these items out of sight but within easy reach.
Better Baking Spot
This lift-up shelf provides a well-suited and secure spot for the mixer and can easily fold into the cabinet after use. The pullout drawer below stores additional baking supplies.
Appliance Garage
Keep appliances on hand, but out of the way, with an appliance garage. Complete with appliance outlets, this storage nook provides the appliance storage center in this kitchen.
Roll-Out Storage Cart
This hidden yet accessible cart rolls out easily and serves as a cutting board and appliance storage cart.
Pull-Out Platforms
Pull-out platforms for mixing bowls or pots and pans let you stack more and keep you from bending over to retrieve them. Keep baking appliances and utensils together to create a handy baking center.
Stainless Steel Stowaway
Keep your microwave out of the way, yet still accessible, with this handy roll-down appliance garage. You can easily find a kit online to install an appliance garage.
Inconspicuous Storage
Carve out a corner niche for small-appliance storage. Doorless, this secret space allows items to be easily accessible but unobtrusive.
Hideaway Hutch
Designed for a baker, this freestanding storage unit stores a stand mixer in close proximity to utensils, ingredients, and a cool stone work surface. An electrical panel occupies the left-hand recess.