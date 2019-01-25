Kitchen Storage Solutions

Kitchens are called upon to store everything from food and cooking equipment to pots, pans, small appliances, and more. For effective kitchen storage solutions, it is most important to be organized -- have a place for everything and have everything in its place -- regardless of whether your space is small or you have the luxury of lots of cabinets and a walk-in pantry. To maximize your kitchen's existing storage, we show you how to clear out the clutter and how to implement organization that suits you. Think about how to better organize your stash of stuff, such as grouping items by task. Having grilling equipment in one place or baking pans and bowls stored in one drawer makes it a cinch to pull these things out when needed -- which is really what good storage is all about. Consider other ways to maximize kitchen storage. Baskets are great catchalls for small equipment, and drawer dividers work wonders for taming unruly spatulas and spoons. Cabinet accessories, which can be implemented upon installation or after, work wonders in corralling kitchen clutter. Browse our favorite storage-packed kitchens that showcase innovative solutions that you can apply to your own kitchen.

Most Recent

This Pantry Combines Storage and Style with Colorful Wallpaper and Labeled Bins

This Pantry Combines Storage and Style with Colorful Wallpaper and Labeled Bins
Thoughtfully selected bins, jars, and baskets make this efficient space a food-storage powerhouse.
The Cuisinart Stand Mixer Is 'Hands Down the Best' Kitchen Appliance Out There—and It's 45% Off

The Cuisinart Stand Mixer Is 'Hands Down the Best' Kitchen Appliance Out There—and It's 45% Off
"I cannot overstate how much I love this mixer!"
8 Easy Ways to Go Green with Your Kitchen Routine

8 Easy Ways to Go Green with Your Kitchen Routine
Lower your utility bill and reduce kitchen waste with these simple tips.
How to Effortlessly Style Open Kitchen Shelves in 5 Easy Steps

How to Effortlessly Style Open Kitchen Shelves in 5 Easy Steps
Use what you have to create a stylish, functional display.
This Clever $24 Kitchen Accessory Dries Dishes and Expands Counter Space

This Clever $24 Kitchen Accessory Dries Dishes and Expands Counter Space
Declutter and deep clean all at once.
Bed Bath & Beyond Is Having a Huge Pantry Organization Sale—Here Are Our Favorites

Bed Bath & Beyond Is Having a Huge Pantry Organization Sale—Here Are Our Favorites
Get organized on a budget with these great deals.
Advertisement

More Kitchen Storage Solutions

Forget the Knife Block, Here’s How You Should Store Your Kitchen Knives

Toss the Knife Block, Store Your Kitchen Knives One of These Ways Instead
Ew! There may be yeast or mold growing in your knife block.
These Top-Rated Storage Bins Are the Secret to a Tidy Fridge

These Top-Rated Storage Bins Are the Secret to a Tidy Fridge
You can get a four-piece set for less than $30.
This Best-Selling Food Storage Set Has a Near-Perfect Rating from Amazon Shoppers

Amazon Shoppers Rave This Food Storage Set Is ‘Actually Airtight’ and Keeps Dry Goods Fresh
The Key to The Most Organized Kitchen Yet are These Nifty Containers

The Key to The Most Organized Kitchen Yet are These Nifty Containers
These Spice Flatpacks Are a Game-Changer for Pantry Organization

These Spice Flatpacks Are a Game-Changer for Pantry Organization
This Do-It-All Pan Is the Only Cookware You Need—And It's Finally Back in Stock

This Do-It-All Pan Is the Only Cookware You Need—And It's Finally Back in Stock

This Viral Cereal Box Hack Is the Key to Fresher Flakes and Streamlined Storage

No more torn cardboard or stale breakfast.

All Kitchen Storage Solutions

How to Build Custom Pantry Shelves

How to Build Custom Pantry Shelves
Plastic Straws Aren’t Cool Anymore—These Metal Straws Have Become Amazon Best-Sellers

Plastic Straws Aren’t Cool Anymore—These Metal Straws Have Become Amazon Best-Sellers
Why You Should Hold Onto Your Grandma’s Vintage Pyrex

Why You Should Hold Onto Your Grandma’s Vintage Pyrex
These Bacteria-Ridden Kitchen Items Need to Be Cleaned or Replaced ASAP

7 Kitchen Items That Need to Be Cleaned or Replaced ASAP
Small Pantry Planning Guide

Small Pantry Planning Guide
How to Install an Off-the-Shelf Pantry System

How to Install an Off-the-Shelf Pantry System
Create a DIY Pullout Trash Cabinet

Create a DIY Pullout Trash Cabinet
Conquer Your Cluttered Kitchen Sink

Conquer Your Cluttered Kitchen Sink
Clever Kitchen Storage for Large Families

Clever Kitchen Storage for Large Families
Stylish Drinkware Storage That Doubles as Decor

Stylish Drinkware Storage That Doubles as Decor
10 Genius Solutions for Food Storage Containers

10 Genius Solutions for Food Storage Containers
How to Make the Best Plastic Bag Dispenser Quickly and Easily

How to Make the Best Plastic Bag Dispenser Quickly and Easily
The Kitchen Organizer You NEED to be Using

The Kitchen Organizer You NEED to be Using
10 Ways To Organize and Declutter Like a Pro

10 Ways To Organize and Declutter Like a Pro
How to Organize a Kitchen Pantry

How to Organize a Kitchen Pantry
Pantry Storage: Do This, Not That

Pantry Storage: Do This, Not That
Best Ways to Store More in Your Kitchen

Best Ways to Store More in Your Kitchen
Pretty Printable Labels to Organize Your Pantry

Pretty Printable Labels to Organize Your Pantry
Walk-In and Reach-In Pantry Ideas

Walk-In and Reach-In Pantry Ideas
Affordable Kitchen Storage Ideas

Affordable Kitchen Storage Ideas
Pretty Flea Market Storage for Pantries

Pretty Flea Market Storage for Pantries
Banish Junk Drawer Scaries with These Organizers

Banish Junk Drawer Scaries with These Organizers
Pretty Pantry Space-Savers

Pretty Pantry Space-Savers
The Five Kitchen Gadgets I Actually Use

The Five Kitchen Gadgets I Actually Use
Trick Out Your Pantry with These Pretty Picks

Trick Out Your Pantry with These Pretty Picks
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com