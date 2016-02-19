A tiny kitchen—once only 10-feet wide—borrows space from the dining room to create a larger space that is a focal point in the home. While the space was expanded, quarters still remained tight in the small kitchen layout, which now resembles a galley kitchen, rather than a boxed is square. The kitchen’s core functions (wash, prep, store) are arranged within an efficient triangle, while a narrow island serves as bonus space, complete with a prep sink. Artisanry-inspired inset cabinetry, some with glass-front doors, a walnut-top island, and an apron-front sink give the space old-fashioned charm.

Kitchen Dimensions: 10' x 19'