How to Install a Touchless Kitchen Faucet

Kitchen faucets are one of the grimiest spots in your home. Dirty hands turn the faucet on—right after handling raw meat or cookie dough—and germs spread to the handles. And unless you sanitize your faucet after every use, the filth builds up.

Banish bacteria for good by installing a hands-free kitchen faucet. The device is motion-activated, so it will register your hand's movements and automatically turn on when you need a wash. It's a win-win situation: You'll save time and water—all while boosting your health! Plus, a touchless faucet is fairly simple to install.

What You Need

No-touch faucet and included hardware (we used the Arbor kitchen faucet from Moen)

Batteries

Drill

3/32 drill bit

Screwdriver

Adjustable wrench

Tape measure

Step 1: Place Faucet

Turn off hot and cold water supplies to kitchen sink. Remove old faucet, then thread the data cable, hoses, and shank of the new faucet through the deck gasket. Align to the bottom of the faucet body. Then insert the cable, hoses, and shank through the mounting hole. If there are multiple holes, install the deck plate. Make sure the faucet handle is on the right side and the spout is facing you before moving on.

Step 2: Secure Faucet

Under the sink, slide the support plate over the cables, then slide the mounting washer onto the faucet shank. Make sure the data cable and hoses are within the curve of the washer. Thread the mounting nut onto the faucet shank, then make sure the faucet is correctly positioned on the counter or sink. Tighten nut with provided installation tool.

Editor's Tip: Insert the screwdriver through the holes at the bottom of the plate. It makes tightening easier.

Step 3: Install Hose Bracket

Install the hose bracket about 2 inches from the end of the connecting hose. Slide bracket onto the end of the faucet, and secure in place with a hose-guide nut. Guide into the faucet spout. Remove the protective cap on the end of the hose, and connect it to the faucet with quick-connect lines. Simply press, clip, and listen for an audible click that indicates a secure connection.

Step 4: Connect Hose and Supply Lines

Connect the hoses and supply lines by identifying the corresponding inlets on the control box. Remove protective caps on the hoses and push each into place. Pull lightly to make sure each hose is secure. Connect the hot- and cold-water supply lines. Secure the connection with an adjustable wrench—it should be snug but not overtightened. Attach cold side the same way.

Editor's Tip: Make sure you're connecting the right water hoses to the right inlets. To differentiate between the two, note that the hot-water supply line has a white tag.

Step 5: Install Control Box

Install the control box by snapping it to the hose-guide nut. If you're mounting the control box to the cabinet base, install it where the data cable and hoses can reach.

Step 6: Attach Spray Wand

Attach spray wand to the pull-down hose by removing its protective cover and making sure the rubber washer and screen are in place. Thread the spray wand onto the pull-down hose, and tighten with an adjustable wrench until the hose nut is flush with the wand. Be careful not to overtighten. Find the white mark on the pull-down hose and install a weight just below it.

Step 7: Install Battery Pack

Install the battery pack by making sure the wire can reach the bottom of the control box. Remove cover, insert batteries, and then replace cover. The battery pack can be attached to the wall with double-sided adhesive or mounted with a screw.

Step 8: Plug In Data Cable

Remove protective cap and plug the data cable into the control box. Make sure the mini USB connection aligns properly with the data port. Use a zip tie to band hoses and cables together, except for the pull-down hose. Then insert the battery-pack wire into the control box. Make sure nothing is within 3 feet of the faucet's sensors to ensure proper startup. A blue light will blink at the base of faucet.

Step 9: Turn Water On

Turn the hot- and cold-water inlets back on. To ensure the pull-down hose works properly, make sure there are no cleaning supplies or objects that inhibit movement under the sink.