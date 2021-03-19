The 8 Best Touchless Kitchen Faucets for Germ-Free Cleanup

Moen’s Arbor Motionsense Kitchen Faucet goes beyond style and hygiene expectations with more than 4,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers to back it up. The touchless faucet has two sensors so that you can turn the water on and off with a quick hand motion. Its Power Clean spray technology delivers significantly stronger water pressure compared to other pulldown faucets. While it can be powered by double-A batteries, many verified purchasers recommend buying the optional AC power adapter so that you don’t have to worry about battery replacements.

“I have been using this faucet on my main sink and a second one on my prep sink in the island for three months with no problems at all,” one five-star reviewer said. “There are two different sensors: one on top and one at the base in front of the faucet. You can easily disable one or both of the sensors to suit your own needs at different times.”

Buy It: Moen Arbor Motionsense Touchless Faucet ($390, Amazon)