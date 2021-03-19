The 8 Best Touchless Kitchen Faucets for Germ-Free Cleanup

Most kitchen sinks get used multiple times each day, especially before and after mealtimes. So it's safe to say your faucet handle is no stranger to germs and bacteria, whether it's just been touched by hands exposed to raw poultry or post-breakfast sticky fingers. Luckily, there is a more hygienic alternative to manual units: touchless kitchen faucets.
Now more than ever, public places are making strides to reduce the spread of germs with sanitizing stations and touchless technologies. So why not bring those same efforts inside your home? Touchless kitchen faucets not only create a cleaner cooking environment, but they also make washing hands and dishes easier than ever before.
You've probably seen not-so-stylish contactless faucets in community restrooms; thankfully, there are plenty of attractive models available to add to your personal kitchen. You can find hands-free faucets at most home improvement stores and online retailers like Wayfair and Amazon. Shop high-quality touchless sink faucets from brands such as Moen, Delta, and Kohler. According to Amazon customers, Dalmo and BadiJum also offer great fixtures for less.
If you're ready to start shopping, check out our top picks for touchless faucets that online reviewers say are easy to install, worth every penny, and perform exceptionally well. We've rounded up budget-friendly options, high-end splurges, and everything in between, so you can find a touchless kitchen faucet that meets your needs.
Moen’s Arbor Motionsense Kitchen Faucet goes beyond style and hygiene expectations with more than 4,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers to back it up. The touchless faucet has two sensors so that you can turn the water on and off with a quick hand motion. Its Power Clean spray technology delivers significantly stronger water pressure compared to other pulldown faucets. While it can be powered by double-A batteries, many verified purchasers recommend buying the optional AC power adapter so that you don’t have to worry about battery replacements.
“I have been using this faucet on my main sink and a second one on my prep sink in the island for three months with no problems at all,” one five-star reviewer said. “There are two different sensors: one on top and one at the base in front of the faucet. You can easily disable one or both of the sensors to suit your own needs at different times.”
Buy It: Moen Arbor Motionsense Touchless Faucet ($390, Amazon)
This hands-free kitchen faucet has a durable construction and top-of-the-line functionality, earning it a 4.7-star rating from nearly 4,500 shoppers. An open-coil design gives your space a touch of industrial style, plus allows you to easily extend the spray nozzle. The faucet comes with pre-attached waterlines and mounting hardware, which many Amazon shoppers say makes installation a breeze. It turns on and off with a simple hand wave and shuts off automatically after three minutes as an added safety measure.
“This faucet looks SO GOOD in our newly remodeled kitchen,” one shopper wrote. My husband loves this open-style, and while I didn't care for it online, it has grown on me! It is very high-quality and was worth the price, without a doubt.” They added that the faucet is one of their “favorite purchases” for their new kitchen, sharing, “It took minutes to install with the new sink and was ready to use. I love this brand!”
Buy It: Kraus Bolden Touchless Kitchen Faucet ($280, Amazon)
This touchless faucet requires only a screwdriver and four double-A batteries for a fuss-free installation that some customers claim takes less than 15 minutes. Once it’s set up, shoppers say it “works perfectly” and makes their kitchens look “more modernized.” Even when your hands are full, you can easily turn it on thanks to its sensor, which detects movement from hands or objects. When the battery is low, the sensor flashes to let you know it’s time for a replacement. The faucet’s surface is also oil-resistant, which keeps it looking new after many uses.
“The automatic sensor works as advertised, and I do not regret a bit upgrading to this type of state-of-the-art faucet,” one reviewer said. “The three types of water flow are a bonus. I just regret not trying out this auto faucet earlier.”
Buy It: Dalmo Touchless Kitchen Faucet, $120 with coupon (originally $140), Amazon
For just $110, this touchless faucet provides hands-free technology at an affordable price. The faucet is made with dual-mode sensor technology, which means it can be turned on and off either by waving your hand or by pulling the spray head. With a simple transitional design, it fits nicely with a wide range of kitchen styles.
“It is gorgeous in my kitchen! I feel like a real chef now,” one shopper wrote. “It takes a bit to get used to a touch or motion faucet but it is SO worth it. When you bake bread or have goopy hands from food prep, these babies are amazing in the kitchen for us foodies! I am so happy with this purchase!”
Buy It: BadiJum Touchless Kitchen Sink Faucet ($110, Amazon)
Another open-coil option, this sleek touchless faucet by Moen gives your kitchen the ambiance of a five-star restaurant. Its 22.5-inch neck is both functional and visually appealing, with customers praising that it fits big pots and buckets underneath. Featuring the same spray technology as the Moen model above, it provides 50% more power than pulldown faucets. It’s available in stainless steel, chrome, matte black, and black finishes to meet your style needs.
“You know how you look through those magazines with the gorgeous kitchens, with the gorgeous farm sink, with the elegant, modern faucet mounted above it? This is THAT faucet,” one reviewer raved. “It's worth the price. Installation is simple. And if your sink is on your island, like mine is, this faucet just became a feature piece in your kitchen that you'll love using.”
Buy It: Moen Align Motionsense Wave Kitchen Faucet ($499, Amazon)
This kitchen faucet is a hybrid of standard and touchless fixtures, as it turns on and off with a simple tap of your wrist, finger, or object. Because it’s not as high-tech as other models, it’s a great pick for households with young children. The user-friendly design still allows you to reduce the spread of germs and easily turn on the water with messy hands. The faucet’s patented design reduces leak points and wear on seals, which makes it one of the most reliable options on the market.
“I waited a few months to submit a review since I actually wanted to see how this faucet worked for a period of time. I can absolutely say I love it,” one shopper wrote. “After going through a series of other one-handle faucets that always seemed to start leaking after a limited amount of usage, this one exceeded my expectations.”
Buy It: Delta Leland Kitchen Faucet, $320 (originally $353), Amazon
This faucet from Kohler takes touchless technology to the next level with its voice activation feature. It’s compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomeKit, so you can pair it with a device you already own or add one of the devices to your purchase. Whether you need it to simply turn on or dispense an exact amount of water, all you have to do is say your command out loud. You can also wave your hand to turn it on and off when you don’t want to use the voice control feature.
“I have been using this faucet for a couple of months now, and I can't say enough good things about it,” one reviewer says. “It functions exactly as advertised, and the style is always a conversation starter with friends and family.”
Buy It: Kohler Artifacts Kitchen Faucet, $896 (originally $1,195), Wayfair
Make a stylish statement with this touchless kitchen faucet from Delta. The design comes in five different finishes, and each one has a high arc with contemporary style. In addition to its beautiful appearance, the fixture has impressive qualities that have earned tons of praise from shoppers. These features include a red LED light that signals a low battery, a 360-degree spout swivel for convenient reach, and automatic water shut-off after four minutes for conservation. The LED light also turns blue when touch mode is active so your user knows it’s on, and it changes from blue to magenta to red as the water temperature increases.
“I love that this faucet is as functional as it is beautiful,” one reviewer writes. “The champagne bronze is stunning. I’m an interior designer and have used this faucet in clients' homes, as well as most recently in my own home.” Many shoppers also say it looks lovely in their home bar.
Buy It: Delta Trinsic Pull Down Bar Faucet, $515 (originally $735), Wayfair