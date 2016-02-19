15+ Quick and Easy Kitchen Updates You Can Accomplish This Weekend

Think of hardware as kitchen jewelry—add new metal or glass knobs for an easy kitchen cabinet update. If you're using metal hardware, choose one finish for the scheme. Be sure to count the number of doorknobs, handles, or drawer pulls before heading out to stores, garage sales, or flea markets. And if the new hardware doesn't fit the old holes, simply buy some backplates to cover the gaps and then drill new holes.

Related: How to Replace Cabinet Hardware