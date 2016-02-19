BHG Innovation Kitchen

Loaded with storage, the island is anchored by the sink and dishwasher and is also convenient to the range, keeping the cook in the center of everything -- including the conversation. Drawers trump doors when it comes to what's new in cabinetry. They're more convenient because they pull all the way out so nothing gets lost in the back.

Also for ease: The countertops look like marble, but they are made of durable, stain-resistant quartz-surfacing. Just wipe with water and mild soap. And say good-bye to sticky handles; the faucet operates with a wave of your hand. You can reach all corners of the sink using the pull-down spray head.