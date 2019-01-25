Kitchen Planning

7 Kitchen Items That Need to Be Cleaned or Replaced ASAP

Using common kitchen items—like sponges, dish rags, and cutting boards—for too long can spread germs and bacteria. Learn which ones you're probably forgetting to clean and when it's time for a replacement.
9 Kitchen Remodeling Mistakes You Don't Want to Make

Planning a kitchen update? Before you dive into the world of remodeling, consider these tips to make the process smoother.
4 New Twists on Classic Kitchen Design Elements

Ready to rethink your kitchen? Take your space from standard to standout and create a look you'll love with these four kitchen design updates.
Retro Kitchen Trends That are Making a Comeback

Homeowners are doing more than just remembering the happy days; they're re-creating them in their kitchens with retro styles from the '40s, '50s, and '60s. Take a look at retro kitchen trends making a big comeback, and discover easy ways to bring them into your home.
6 Ways to Create a Cook's Kitchen Without Remodeling

Cook like the pros without ever firing up a restaurant-caliber range or tearing out countertops. These easy changes will make your kitchen more efficient, organized, and chef-worthy.
19 Kitchen Trends That Are Here to Stay

Just because it's trending doesn't mean it's not timeless. These gorgeous kitchen trends—including minimal upper cabinetry, sparkling quartz counters, and one-of-a-kind ceiling treatments—are guaranteed to stand the test of time.
Cut Kitchen Remodeling Costs

With a mix of smart shopping, creative repurposing, and savvy strategizing, you can save money and spend less on your kitchen remodel without compromising style.
Easy Eco-Friendly Kitchen Ideas

Creating an eco-friendly kitchen is as simple as being smart about the materials you buy, and when possible, recycling, reusing, and repurposing items from all over the house.
One Kitchen, Two Budgets: Traditional

Dramatic Kitchen Architecture

16 Creative Ways to Use Wallpaper in the Kitchen

Practical Kitchen Design 101

Kitchen Transitional Elements and Room Dividers

See how to use creative transitional elements and room dividers to open spaces, enhance design, or create order in your kitchen remodeling project.

20 Kitchen Remodeling Tips

Low-Cost Kitchen Updates

25 Tips to Get the Ultimate Kitchen

One Kitchen, Two Budgets: Craftsman Style

15 Ways to Refresh Your Kitchen

Wet Bar Ideas

15+ Quick and Easy Kitchen Updates You Can Accomplish This Weekend

Kitchen & Bath Price Guide

Cost of Kitchen Remodeling

Kitchen Remodeling Planning Guide

Tips for Incorporating a Kitchen TV

Hiring a Kitchen Remodeling Contractor

Remodeling a Kitchen

Ergonomic Kitchen Design Tips

Fitted vs. Unfitted Kitchen Design

Kitchen Remodeling Survival Tips

Kitchen Work Center Essentials

Environmentally Friendly Kitchen Checklist

Checklist to Avoid Kitchen Design Problems

Wallpaper for Kitchens

Kitchen Design Guidelines to Know Before Remodeling

Easy-to-Clean Kitchen Design Tips

20 Tips for a Better Kitchen

Kitchen Tile Ideas

Why Hire a Kitchen Designer

