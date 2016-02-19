New Kitchens with Fresh Ideas
Eye-Catching Island
An island with display shelving becomes the focal point of this modern-meets-classic kitchen thanks to a coat of royal blue paint. Creamy white upper cabinets and gray-beige base cabinets pick up the tones of granite countertops and visually lengthen the space.
Note to Self
Built-in bins, a bulletin board, and a clock turn one side of a fridge cabinet into a household command center. Label each compartment by family member, day of the week, or category for increased organization.
On-Demand Ingredients
Narrow pullout shelves keep often-used items nearby and utilize additional space surrounding the refrigerator that might otherwise be wasted. Slender metal rails keep containers snug on the shelves.
Cute Cubbies
Avoid countertop clutter with clever wine cubbies. The small-scale nooks make good use of space above a refrigerator and expand the kitchen visually. Because heat rises, store sparkling wines on the lowest shelf, white wines above them, and reds at the highest level.
Modern Minded
An older home doesn't require a traditional kitchen. Dark cabinetry, red accents, and fresh modern details spice up this contemporary design. The multipurpose island and function-packed wall make the room ideal for entertaining.
Floating Storage
Thick wood shelves suspended by cables from the ceiling flank a vent hood to keep everyday items convenient. A hidden pantry and hardworking base cabinets make it feasible to trade traditional closed cabinetry for contemporary open shelves.
Contemporary Accents
Open island cabinetry with an espresso finish warms the modern look of stainless steel and allows fiery red cookware to stand out. Glass-front cabinets above the oven and clerestory windows lighten this kitchen's overall look.
Retro Revival
Spherical pendants exude a whimsical '60s vibe above the island. The fixtures pull double duty by reflecting light to make the room appear bigger.
Cottage-Style Showpiece
Upscale millwork and smart storage provide an updated twist on cottage style in this cozy kitchen. Wood accents on the island, range hood, and barstools warm up a classic white beaded-board ceiling and shiplap walls.
Fresh Finishes
A range hood made with natural wood planks creates a focal point among a neutral subway tile backsplash and Carrara marble countertops. The clever design lacks ornamentation, adding sleek, modern contrast to surrounding cottage cabinets.
Savvy Storage
Sliding message boards conceal a recessed pantry just shallow enough to minimize rummaging but deep enough for small appliances. Hung from double-track barn-style hardware, the cork and chalkboard doors minimize clutter in the heavy-foot-traffic area. A pastel light fixture provides a vintage pop of color above.
Custom Look
For a custom, built-in look, try wrapping your refrigerator with painted wood panels. A slender wine tower fills the space between this fridge and wall for additional handy storage. Above the fridge, rustic straw baskets exude cottage charm and conceal seldom-used kitchen gadgets.
Seaside Spirit
This coastal kitchen scores big on style with sophisticated touches of beachy elegance. The blue-and-white palette reflects ocean hues, while rich wood flooring and black concrete countertops provide crisp contrast.
Distinctive Character
The practical island features an apron-front sink that is hardworking yet casual. A built-in cutting board and custom inset dish drain flank the sink for streamlined convenience. Chrome pendant lights echo the nautical theme above the prep station.
New Look
A custom concrete backsplash made with a mix of concrete and locally gathered shells creates a one-of-a-kind coastal focal point. Beneath it, a double-oven range provides plenty of function without taking up the space that two wall ovens would require.
Modern Materials
Concrete counters allow for many customizations. In this kitchen, the concrete was darkened for the ideal look. It can also be manipulated to provide built-in luxuries, such as this useful trivet.
Darling Details
Rustic open shelves let a collection of white dishware and vintage wicker pieces take center stage. Just a few citrus green accents bring the perfect dose of color against a shiplap-siding backdrop. The inexpensive wall treatment carries cozy appeal and meshes well with beachy cottage kitchen design.