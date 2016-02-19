Our Favorite Budget Kitchen Remodeling Ideas Under $2,000
Bold Kitchen Remodel on a Budget
Once dark and dated, this kitchen got a budget-friendly makeover with the help of some clever DIY tricks and a few gallons of chalk-style paint. Crisp white and mossy green cabinets add brightness and personality. A counter-height table provides a more affordable alternative to a kitchen island. Instead of replacing the floor tiles, the homeowner used a stencil to apply a black-and-white pattern to the existing flooring with chalk-finish paint, recreating the look of unglazed encaustic tiles.
Bold Kitchen Remodel on a Budget
The original granite countertops remained after the remodel, and new oil-rubbed bronze pulls and matte black fixtures repeat the dark hue around the room. The cabinet hardware's sleek design balances the kitchen's more traditional elements. The homeowner splurged on a penny tile backsplash for an unexpected accent that feels at home inside the 1879 Victorian home.
Bold Kitchen Remodel on a Budget
The range tucks into a space that originally housed a cooking fireplace. Narrow panels and stretches of countertop give it a built-in appearance. Installing an inexpensive subway tile backsplash behind the cooktop helped keep costs down. Framed vintage artwork and collected glass bottles provide inexpensive accessories for an upper ledge.
Modern Kitchen Makeover
Before its makeover, this kitchen's brown tiles and heavy oak cabinets betrayed its age. The homeowners embarked on a DIY kitchen remodel to update the space for their modern family while keeping costs low. They tore out the upper cabinets, repainted the lower ones, and installed butcher-block countertops themselves for a fresher look.
Modern Kitchen Makeover
Paint is a simple way to add instant visual impact without much effort or cost. A swath of rich black paint defines the wall connecting the kitchen and a banquette eating area. Two pendant lights add task lighting in the pass-through window, which makes the small kitchen feel more expansive.
Modern Kitchen Makeover
An elongated shape and a matte finish put a contemporary spin on classic subway tile. Installing them in a grid pattern, instead of the typical running bond arrangement, creates even more graphic interest. Open shelves and matte black hardware complete this affordable kitchen remodel with modern flair.
Budget-Friendly Kitchen Updates
Previously bright-blue cabinets exude modern farmhouse charm after a few coats of white paint. Cabinet knobs, pulls, and hinges received a shot of black spray paint to give the worn brass hardware a look like iron. A new apron-front sink and faucet from IKEA round out this simple budget-friendly kitchen remodel.
Country Kitchen Remodel
Drab factory-made cabinets gave this small kitchen a typical look for homes of its era. Painting the cabinets white instantly brightened the space and created a welcoming farmhouse vibe. A new marble herringbone-pattern backsplash was a small splurge that the homeowner offset by selecting inexpensive butcher-block countertops to replace the Formica ones. She designed and built the island herself to double the prep and storage space.
Country Kitchen Remodel
A new farmhouse sink underscores the kitchen's rural sensibility. Open corner shelves hold blue Ball jars containing food supplies to deliver color and practical use of the space. A glass-shade pendant hangs in front of the window to maximize task lighting. On the counter, leather plant holders crafted from old belts add even more rustic charm.
Budget Kitchen Remodel Ideas
Adding white beaded board to the peninsula and painting the existing cabinets a warm white brightened up this formerly dark space. To keep costs low, hardware was only added to the drawers. Mismatched chairs and stools are all coordinated with a crisp coat of white paint.
Total cost (excluding labor): $1,470
Budget Kitchen Remodel Ideas
An oversized pendant illuminates the sink area, while a pretty Roman shade provides a hint of color in the mostly white kitchen. The floral-patterned fabric nods to the fresh blooms on the counter. A single-bowl farmhouse sink adds character to the space.
Budget Kitchen Remodel Ideas
The homeowners installed these butcher-block countertops themselves. The warm wood tone adds character to the now all-white room. Plus, the inexpensive material will hold up well while staying within the kitchen remodel budget.
Budget Kitchen Remodel Ideas
Furniture found at garage sales and thrift stores, including a $10 farmhouse table, and easy DIY projects gave the attached dining room personality without blowing the budget. The room's focal point is the unique light fixture, made from a simple track-lighting system concealed by a wooden box and wine bottles. Some of the wine bottles are used as shades on the lights, while others are hung for additional decoration. They cut the wine bottles with a bottle cutter purchased online.
Bland to Beautiful Kitchen Remodel
See how this small kitchen got big style on a budget. A textured tile backsplash sandwiches warmth between all-white cabinetry, while stainless-steel appliances deliver sleek contrast. The adjacent dining area introduces color with leafy green accents.
Small but Stylish Kitchen Remodel
Painted white walls and a white ceramic tile backsplash already help this small kitchen live large. In a budget-friendly makeover, newly painted cabinets, sleek cabinet hardware, and stainless-steel appliances freshened the look. To further boost the kitchen's style, the laminate countertops were replaced with warm butcher block, and neutral ceramic tile replaced the red linoleum floor.
Total cost (excluding labor): $1,974
Small but Stylish Kitchen Remodel
Any extra storage space provides a big impact in a small kitchen. Moving the refrigerator just 13 inches to the right provided enough room to add another base cabinet and more countertop space. Open shelving installed around the refrigerator implemented even more storage, keeping everyday dishware within easy reach.
Small but Stylish Kitchen Remodel
Empty space next to the range was the perfect spot to add another cabinet. This added built-in holds a microwave oven and small wine refrigerator in an easy-to-access spot. Plus, its top provides essential countertop space near the range.
Galley Kitchen Remodel
The original galley kitchen looked dated, but its layout was functional. With quick updates (including paint, new cabinet hardware, and a few decorative elements) the kitchen was brought up-to-speed on a budget. New clear glass panels and a fresh coat of paint on the upper cabinets refreshed the room's style at minimal cost. The neutral color palette complements both the existing black kitchen appliances and the cream-color laminate base cabinets.
Total cost (excluding labor): $501
Galley Kitchen Remodel
Decorative accessories provided affordable additions that dramatically enhanced the overall kitchen design, proving impactful updates can be done on a dime. An eye-catching pendant light replaced a dated glass-globe fixture over the sink and adds a touch of drama, while a new bamboo shade provides warmth and texture, bringing together colors used throughout the room. A rug created from durable carpet squares protects the existing hardwood floor from heavy traffic through the kitchen and into the adjacent garage.
Galley Kitchen Remodel
The warm gray hue on the kitchen walls and countertop trim serves as a bridge between the black appliances and cream-colored kitchen cabinets. Grass-cloth wallpaper lines the inside of the glass-front doors and screens the contents of the upper cabinets, providing welcome texture and a hint of modern style.
Classic White Kitchen
Yellowed oak cabinetry and dated wallpaper once left this small kitchen feeling dark and drab. New white paint on the kitchen cabinets and a sunny yellow paint on the walls brought the space fresh charm and made the room feel larger and brighter. A simple Roman shade made from yellow, green, and white lattice-print fabric adds a touch of softness and introduces a cheerful pattern.
Total cost (excluding labor): $435
Classic White Kitchen
The Roman shade's Moroccan-inspired pattern brings a modern vibe to the room, which is enhanced by a new industrial-style pendant light. The light fixture's antique pewter finish complements the new satin-nickel cabinet hardware and the existing faucet for a coordinated look throughout the room. The existing sink was in good shape and works well with the white-painted kitchen cabinetry.
Classic White Kitchen
A new white penny tile backsplash replaced dated 4x4-inch tile and creates a stunning focal point for the room. Honey-colored grout adds a sense of dimension and helps hide dirt and stains. Kitchen appliances were still functional and didn't need to be replaced, which helped curb costs in this budget kitchen remodel.
Nature-Inspired Kitchen Remodel
New matte cream ceramic tile replaced dated laminate along the backsplash for a fresh, budget-friendly kitchen update. New 12x12-inch granite tiles bring a stylish look to the countertops (at a fraction of the price of granite slabs) and a new Roman shade created with fun, colorful fabric brings a dash of drama to the neutral color scheme.
Nature-Inspired Kitchen Remodel
Kitchen appliances stayed in their original locations, greatly reducing the cost of the kitchen remodel. Most appliances were in good condition; only the microwave over the cooktop was a new purchase. Glass cabinet doors on upper cabinets at one end of the kitchen help lighten the look and show off favorite dishware.
Affordable Kitchen Updates
When the current homeowners purchased this home, the kitchen appliances, flooring, and black cabinets had already been updated. A few simple design tricks took the kitchen from basic to chic and contemporary. In the remodeled space, beige paint updates once ho-hum white walls, a glass backsplash with multihued mosaic tiles adds fresh character, and new laminate countertops with a sleek edge profile replicate the look of upscale solid-surfacing.
Total cost (excluding labor): $484
Affordable Kitchen Updates
A beaded-board backsplash in one area of the kitchen was in good shape, so that stayed in place during the remodel. The cracked laminate countertops were replaced with a more stylish, budget-friendly laminate. Fabric scraps from the dining area window treatments dressed up a ready-made Roman shade, which adds a punch of drama at the window.
Affordable Kitchen Updates
For a fresh look, the upper cabinet doors were removed and the back of the cabinets were lined with foam core covered in colorful wrapping paper. The lively design adds color and interest to the kitchen, and the open shelving keeps everything within easy reach of the cook. Dishware in shades of red and white continues the room's color scheme for a cohesive look.