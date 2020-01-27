How to Turn Simple Wood Boxes into Striking Open Shelving—for Just $250

This wall of assorted cubbies is an inexpensive, impactful way to display cookware.

By Kit Selzer and Jessica Bennett
January 27, 2020
A handmade teapot. Her grandmother’s vase. Vintage Pyrex baking dishes. These are a few of the collectibles Tanya Watson, who shares DIY and decor projects on her website, Dans le Lakehouse, longed to display in her Ontario, Canada, home. She also likes keeping her everyday dishes and glasses out in the open. So she and her husband replaced the old standard wall cabinets with simple wooden boxes that they built, creating a series of niches and perches. Although the arrangement looks free-form, Tanya carefully planned each cubby's size and position. She built each cubby a different size for variety but kept them to either 12 or 16 inches deep to best fit the pieces in her collection. "If one cubby was slightly too big or too small, it would throw off everything," she says. The entire project took about four days, and Tanya kept costs to $250 by using materials she had. Check out the step-by-step instructions below on how to make this DIY kitchen cubby wall.

  • Working time 8 hrs
  • Start to finish 4 days
  • Difficulty Kind of hard
  • Involves Cutting Wood, Finding Wall Studs, Gluing, Sanding, Nailing, Drilling, Caulking, Painting
What you need

Tools

Materials

How to do it

Step 1

Prep the Wall

After taking down existing wall cabinets or shelves, fill small holes and repaint the wall as needed. Take stock of your dishes and collectibles to determine the sizes and orientations you need for the storage cubbies. Map out the desired arrangement on the wall with painters tape. Using a stud finder and a pencil, mark studs and wires to ensure each cubby overlaps at least one stud and that you don't hit wires during installation.

Step 2

Cut and Assemble the Cubbies

Use a miter saw or table saw to cut the wood into pieces according to your desired measurements. Use the pine shelves for the sides of the cubbies and plywood for the backs. For a more affordable option, you could also use plywood for all sides. (For her cubbies, Tanya used a combo of white painted planks she had, new laminated pine shelving, and plywood for the backs.) Apply wood glue to the edges of four side pieces and one plywood back and press them together to create an open cubby.

Step 3

Secure the Cubbies

Use wood clamps to hold each cubby together as the glue dries. Reinforce the joints with a nail gun. When the glue is completely dry, go over each cubby with a belt sander to smooth the sides and corners and remove excess glue.

Step 4

Install Cubbies on the Wall

Mounting the cubbies works best as a two-person job. Working from the bottom up, have one person hold each cubby in place while the other drills through the back. Attach each cubby using two screws in a stud and two into drywall anchors.

Step 5

Sand and Caulk the Cubbies

Lightly sand the installed cubbies with fine sandpaper and fill nail and screw holes with wood filler. Apply a thin line of paintable caulk to the inside seams and where cubbies meet the wall. "Taking the time to do this made everything look so seamless," Tanya says.

Step 6

Finish Cubbies and Style

After the caulk has cured completely, paint the cubbies with a semigloss paint using a 2-inch angled brush and a small roller. When the paint is dry, lightly sand the surfaces and wipe off the dust with a damp cloth before applying another coat. Repeat these steps until you achieve an ultrasmooth finish. Stack dishes, glassware, serving platters, and other kitchenware inside and on top of the cubbies.

