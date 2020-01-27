How to Turn Simple Wood Boxes into Striking Open Shelving—for Just $250

A handmade teapot. Her grandmother’s vase. Vintage Pyrex baking dishes. These are a few of the collectibles Tanya Watson, who shares DIY and decor projects on her website, Dans le Lakehouse, longed to display in her Ontario, Canada, home. She also likes keeping her everyday dishes and glasses out in the open. So she and her husband replaced the old standard wall cabinets with simple wooden boxes that they built, creating a series of niches and perches. Although the arrangement looks free-form, Tanya carefully planned each cubby's size and position. She built each cubby a different size for variety but kept them to either 12 or 16 inches deep to best fit the pieces in her collection. "If one cubby was slightly too big or too small, it would throw off everything," she says. The entire project took about four days, and Tanya kept costs to $250 by using materials she had. Check out the step-by-step instructions below on how to make this DIY kitchen cubby wall.