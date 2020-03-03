This DIY Spice Organizer Is the Solution to Your Messy Kitchen Drawers

Store pantry staples smarter with this easy project idea.

By Jessica Bennett
March 03, 2020
Read step by step instructions after the video.
  • Working time 1 hr
  • Start to finish 1 day
  • Difficulty Kind of easy
  • Involves Measuring, Sawing, Gluing, Nailing
What you need

Tools
Materials
Cuts
How to do it

Step 1

Measure Drawer and Jars

Decide which drawer you'd like to use to organize your spices. Measure the length, width, and depth of the drawer. Then measure the length of each spice jar to ensure the containers will fit inside the drawer.

Step 2

Cut Boards to Size

Use a table saw to cut the plywood boards to size, matching the length of the pieces to the width of the drawer. Use wider, thinner plywood for the racks (we used 1/4x4-inch boards) and thicker pieces for the risers (we used 1x2-inch boards). Make sure the risers are 1/2 inch less than the depth of your drawer. 

Step 3

Attach Riser Boards

Add wood glue to the bottom edge of a riser board and attach it to a rack board at a 90-degree angle. Repeat these steps to create enough spice racks to fill the drawer. Once finished assembling the boards, secure the two pieces together with pin nails.

Step 4

Paint and Place in Drawer

For a more finished look, gently sand and paint each section of the spice drawer organizer. Once dry, place the risers in a drawer to create angled rows. Fill the organizer with spice jars, facing the labels outward so you can easily find and grab the container you need.

