The Modern Makeover for a 90s Kitchen
Before: No Distinction
This 1990s kitchen was overwhelmed with oak cabinetry and flooring and lacked a wow-factor. By painting cabinets, changing out tile and light fixtures, and adding in new accessories, this kitchen was transformed into an up-to-date space.
After: Contemporary and Bright
With a budget of $2,000, this kitchen was given a simple yet powerful facelift. The main change in this kitchen makeover was painting the oak cabinetry to modernize the room. Since the family outsourced most of the work, the makeover was completed within just a few weeks.
Simple Fixes
An easy-to-sew valance gives the area around the kitchen sink a pop of color. The new backsplash helps to unite two-tone colors of the upper and lower cabinets and keeps in line with the kitchen's new transitional look.
DIY Installation
The sink opening in the countertop was enlarged with a handsaw, allowing room for a larger double sink. Both the new high-arc faucet and stainless-steel sink were installed by the homeowners which helped to keep the project on budget.
Hardworking Hardware
Before, the kitchen cabinets were plain and drab without any hardware. Now, metal pulls and knobs give the painted cabinets function and tie in with the room's appliances, sink, and new faucet.
Stunning Stone Backsplash
Stone mosaic tiles replaced plain white ceramic tiles and inspired the kitchen's new color palette. Revamping the backsplash was the one splurge in the family's budget, and its stunning look shows why it was definitely worth the extra expense.
Lovely Lanterns
Over the island, a dated fluorescent box light was taken out and replaced with two lantern-style pendants. The pendants add style and make the room's lighting feel more natural.
Relaxed Dining
The dining area just off the kitchen is defined by an area rug and drum-shade pendant. The dining set with a pair of benches helps bring a casual warmth to the family space.
Creating Cohesion
The same fabric from the kitchen window is used again in the eating area to create cohesiveness between the two areas. The curtains bring color and pattern to an otherwise neutral space.
Transformation on a Budget
Simple touches such as paint, a new backsplash, and bright yellow accessories helped pull off this kitchen transformation on a budget.
See for Yourself
Can't get enough of this awesome makeover? Watch this video and get ideas for how you can redo your kitchen, too!