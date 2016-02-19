Soft blue and white paint brightens and unifies the newly renovated kitchen. The existing island was replaced with a stock island, tricked out with a pegboard storage system and casters added to the legs to create a mobile workstation.

Rich walnut counters, found for a bargain at a flooring outlet, top the perimeter cabinets. The island's butcher-block top was stained to match, unifying the kitchen's look.

Durable porch paint in a warm khaki color covers the warped but solid wood floor.