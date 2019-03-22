Kitchen Design & Remodeling Ideas

Planning a kitchen renovation? Explore our favorite kitchen decor ideas and get inspiration to create the kitchen of your dreams. Upgrading a kitchen is full of possibilities, and even a few simple budget ideas can refresh, modernize your kitchen design.

Experts Say These 8 Kitchen Trends Will Be Everywhere in 2020

Discover all the kitchen finishes, colors, and fixtures that will be big in the new year.
6 Reasons Matte Black Appliances Should Be On Your Radar

Move over, stainless steel. There’s a new favorite finish.
How to Build a Cabinet Door

Custom cabinet doors will get you one step closer to your dream kitchen. Plus, building new doors is a way to reuse your cabinet boxes and achieve a whole new look. Learn how to use various Kreg jigs to make the process smooth from start to finish.
2019 Kitchen Trends We Can't Get Enough Of

The era of all-white kitchens may be coming to a close. See what kitchen design trends you can expect to see this year.
Before-and-After Farmhouse Kitchen Makeover

Shiplap-clad walls and a reimagined floor plan transform a drab kitchen with vintage-meets-contemporary charm.
8 Inexpensive Ways to Update a Basic Builder Kitchen

Give your builder-grade kitchen a fresh outlook with minimal mess using these inspiring improvements from Melissa Michaels of The Inspired Room. She shows us how she pulled off her kitchen remodel on a budget with tricks you can apply to your own space.
DIY Kitchen Linens You Won't Want to Keep in the Drawer

Kitchen linens and towels are getting their day in the sun and staying out of the drawers. With so many pretty options for towels, they can be used to decorate and brighten your kitchen space. These DIY options give you five ways to bring some fun to your kitchen without breaking the budget.
Weekend Kitchen Makeover

Give your kitchen a total transformation in just two days with three high-impact projects. Elevate the look of a builder basic kitchen with easy projects like installing custom pantry shelving, building a custom vent hood, and tiling your backsplash. You won't believe how these budget-friendly DIY projects will make your kitchen a room you love.
Trend Alert: Must-See Kitchen Paneling Ideas

7 Kitchen Items That Need to Be Cleaned or Replaced ASAP

9 Kitchen Remodeling Mistakes You Don't Want to Make

How to Install Soft-Close Drawer Slides

How to Install Soft-Close Cabinet Door Hinges

Say good-bye to slamming cabinet doors. Soft-close dampers are easy to install and will keep your home quiet.

Upgrade Your Kitchen Using This DIY Painted Rug

Kind of easy
How to Make a Farmhouse Table

Kind of hard
A Splashy Makeover for a Dated Kitchen (You Have to See the Tile!)

4 New Twists on Classic Kitchen Design Elements

Retro Kitchen Trends That are Making a Comeback

The 1990s Called, They Want Their Kitchen Back

6 Ways to Create a Cook's Kitchen Without Remodeling

Clever DIY Updates That Made This Kitchen Look Brand-New

19 Kitchen Trends That Are Here to Stay

Home Bar Ideas

Cut Kitchen Remodeling Costs

Our Favorite Budget Kitchen Remodeling Ideas Under $2,000

A Kitchen with Old-World Charm Meets Modern Amenities

The Contemporary Kitchen Makeover They Wish They'd Done Sooner

Don't Stand with the Refrigerator Open

Kitchen Remodeling Pictures

Before and After: Cottage Kitchen

Kitchens Can Be Fun!

Before and After Renovations: Vintage Kitchens

Kitchen Makeover: Warm & Inviting

Easy Eco-Friendly Kitchen Ideas

One Kitchen, Two Budgets: Traditional

Budget Kitchen Remodeling: $10,000 to $15,000 Kitchens

Update Your Kitchen with Paint

Elegant Kitchen Makeover: Take Two

