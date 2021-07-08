The Best Outdoor Pizza Ovens for Restaurant-Quality Results in Your Own Backyard

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Outdoor pizza ovens have become a favorite exterior feature. We'll walk you through what to look for when shopping and important safety tips for using your outdoor pizza oven.

Making homemade pizza typically requires cranking your oven up to 450°F and waiting patiently as the cheese melts and the crust crisps. In the summer, that's a quick way to heat up your house and force your air conditioner to work overtime. For Neapolitan-style pizza, you'll need to use a much higher temperature than what's possible in a conventional oven. Outdoor pizza ovens offer a solution, and these specialty appliances are quickly becoming a must-have backyard feature.

According to data from Yelp, searches for outdoor pizza ovens increased nearly 200% in March 2021 compared to the previous year, as pizza aficionados look for ways to achieve restaurant-quality results from their own backyards. Installing a brick outdoor fireplace with a built-in pizza oven is one (albeit expensive) option, but you can also now find compact portable models starting at less than $200 that crank out beautifully baked pizzas in minutes. Use our guide to outdoor pizza ovens to learn more about the various types, what to look for when shopping, and how to use one safely.

Types of Outdoor Pizza Ovens

The most important distinction among outdoor pizza ovens is the fuel source. In the traditional Neapolitan style, pizzas are cooked for just 60 to 90 seconds in a wood-fired oven with a temperature between 800°F and 900°F. While larger ovens are often powered by logs or chunks of wood, home pizza ovens often use wood pellets or propane gas to reach those searing temps. A gas-powered pizza oven, which heats up faster and requires less cleanup, can be a convenient choice for those who already own a propane grill or who have an outdoor natural gas connection. Ovens that use wood pellets, on the other hand, can more accurately replicate the smoky flavor of a wood-fired pizza.

The size of your outdoor pizza oven is another key consideration, as this will determine how large your pizzas can be. Most models can accommodate a 12-inch pizza, which is perfect if you're only cooking for yourself and a few others. If you frequently host large gatherings, a bigger oven that can churn out 16-inch pizzas might be worth the splurge.

Outdoor Pizza Oven Safety Tips

Always read the user manual carefully before using your outdoor pizza oven. Gas- or wood-powered ovens should only be used outdoors on a flat, sturdy surface that's non-flammable. Check your local codes to determine the minimal distance required between your oven and any nearby structures, including your house. Plan to place the oven at least 25 feet away from the nearest structure and any flammable materials, such as trees or outdoor furniture.

These appliances can become extremely hot very quickly, so never leave your pizza oven unattended and keep kids and pets away when it's in use. Always let it cool completely before attempting to move or clean it. For ovens that use wood pellets, follow the manufacturer's instructions for clearing out leftover ash and residue after each use. Be sure to turn off your gas-powered pizza oven as soon as you're finished.