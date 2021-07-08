The Best Outdoor Pizza Ovens for Restaurant-Quality Results in Your Own Backyard
Outdoor pizza ovens have become a favorite exterior feature. We'll walk you through what to look for when shopping and important safety tips for using your outdoor pizza oven.
Making homemade pizza typically requires cranking your oven up to 450°F and waiting patiently as the cheese melts and the crust crisps. In the summer, that's a quick way to heat up your house and force your air conditioner to work overtime. For Neapolitan-style pizza, you'll need to use a much higher temperature than what's possible in a conventional oven. Outdoor pizza ovens offer a solution, and these specialty appliances are quickly becoming a must-have backyard feature.
According to data from Yelp, searches for outdoor pizza ovens increased nearly 200% in March 2021 compared to the previous year, as pizza aficionados look for ways to achieve restaurant-quality results from their own backyards. Installing a brick outdoor fireplace with a built-in pizza oven is one (albeit expensive) option, but you can also now find compact portable models starting at less than $200 that crank out beautifully baked pizzas in minutes. Use our guide to outdoor pizza ovens to learn more about the various types, what to look for when shopping, and how to use one safely.
Types of Outdoor Pizza Ovens
The most important distinction among outdoor pizza ovens is the fuel source. In the traditional Neapolitan style, pizzas are cooked for just 60 to 90 seconds in a wood-fired oven with a temperature between 800°F and 900°F. While larger ovens are often powered by logs or chunks of wood, home pizza ovens often use wood pellets or propane gas to reach those searing temps. A gas-powered pizza oven, which heats up faster and requires less cleanup, can be a convenient choice for those who already own a propane grill or who have an outdoor natural gas connection. Ovens that use wood pellets, on the other hand, can more accurately replicate the smoky flavor of a wood-fired pizza.
The size of your outdoor pizza oven is another key consideration, as this will determine how large your pizzas can be. Most models can accommodate a 12-inch pizza, which is perfect if you're only cooking for yourself and a few others. If you frequently host large gatherings, a bigger oven that can churn out 16-inch pizzas might be worth the splurge.
Outdoor Pizza Oven Safety Tips
Always read the user manual carefully before using your outdoor pizza oven. Gas- or wood-powered ovens should only be used outdoors on a flat, sturdy surface that's non-flammable. Check your local codes to determine the minimal distance required between your oven and any nearby structures, including your house. Plan to place the oven at least 25 feet away from the nearest structure and any flammable materials, such as trees or outdoor furniture.
These appliances can become extremely hot very quickly, so never leave your pizza oven unattended and keep kids and pets away when it's in use. Always let it cool completely before attempting to move or clean it. For ovens that use wood pellets, follow the manufacturer's instructions for clearing out leftover ash and residue after each use. Be sure to turn off your gas-powered pizza oven as soon as you're finished.
Check out our picks for the best outdoor pizza ovens to fire up your own gourmet pies.
Best Outdoor Wood-Fired Pizza Oven
Load up this outdoor oven with real hardwood to achieve deliciously authentic wood-fired pizza in just 60 seconds. The fuel tray (which also works with charcoal) is designed to maximize air flow, allowing the oven to heat up to 950°F. Weighing just over 26 pounds, it's made of stainless steel with a stone baking board inside.
Buy It: Ooni Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Outdoor Pizza Oven ($597, Amazon)
Best Outdoor Gas Pizza Oven
If you prefer cooking with gas, the Koda outdoor pizza oven from Ooni makes it incredibly easy. To set it up, simply connect the appliance to a gas tank and insert the baking stone. The built-in ignition starts flames in an instant, and the oven can heat up to 950°F in about 15 minutes. A heat control dial lets you adjust the temperature to your liking.
Buy It: Ooni Koda Outdoor Pizza Oven ($469, Amazon)
Best Budget-Friendly Outdoor Pizza Oven
At less than $200, this outdoor pizza oven is one of the most affordable options you can find. It comes with a 12-inch pizza stone and uses wood pellets to easily achieve that smoky flavor. The stainless-steel design weighs about 24 pounds and includes foldable legs for easy portability.
Buy It: Big Horn Outdoors Pizza Oven ($170, Amazon)
Best Outdoor Pizza Oven Kit
This outdoor pizza oven includes everything you need to make, top, and bake the perfect pie (minus the ingredients). It comes with a grill stick, dough scraper, pizza peel, scooper, slotted grill, drip tray, and pizza stone. The removable fuel tray can be filled with lump charcoal or hardwood pellets, and the maximum temperature is 950°F.
Buy It: Deco Chef Stainless Steel Countertop Pizza Oven in Chrome, $295 (originally $317), Wayfair
Best Pizza Oven Grill Insert
Instantly turn your gas, charcoal, or pellet grill into a pizza oven with this kit. The oven sits directly on the grill's cooking surface and features a baking stone to regulate heat for a perfectly baked crust. A thermometer on the top lets you easily track the oven's temperature up to 800°F. It includes a 12-inch pizza peel with a folding handle for compact storage.
Buy It: Cuisinart CPO-700 Grill Top Pizza Oven Kit ($130, Amazon)
