Kitchens with Pendant Lighting
Stainless-Steel Pendants
Pendant lighting comes in a plethora of shapes, styles, and colors, making it easy for you to find the perfect lighting for your kitchen.
Here, a trio of lights hang above the center island and provide ample lighting for a casual mealtime or dinner preparation. The style fits perfectly with the space's cottage-meets-contemporary feel, and the stainless-steel accents blend beautifully with the appliances and hardware.
Style Your Kitchen With Pendant Lighting
Stylish Pendant Lights
Use pendant lighting to add a unique touch to your kitchen. Here, style is added through a pair of shapely pendants hung low above the breakfast bar. The organic shape and unique texture of the lights contrast beautifully with the kitchen's dark cabinets and polished-marble countertops.
Glowing Pendant Lighting
These pendant lights hang above the island to give an extra glow. The lights, wrapped with shiny gold shades, are sleek and stylish without becoming too dramatic against the colorful backdrop of cabinetry. The added light beckons visitors to gather in the kitchen's cozy atmosphere.
Pendant Lighting for a Traditional Kitchen
This traditional kitchen has contemporary touches, such as modern appliances and sleek wood flooring. The pendant lights above the island prove as the perfect finishing touch. The stylish shades are lined with gold, which casts a warm glow throughout the work space.
Pendant Lights for High Ceilings
One Unit, Three Pendants
A trio of pendant lights hang from intricate gold framework in this pretty kitchen. The white shades and gold frame blend perfectly with the room's color scheme and traditional vibe. The pendant light fixture also draws the eye upward, which emphasizes the room's vaulted ceiling.
Contemporary Fixtures
Disc-Shape Pendants
Here, disc-shape pendant lights hang low from the ceiling to illuminate the countertop and sink area. The fluted white shades blend well with the kitchen's delicate, refined look.
Sparkling Pendant Lights
This small kitchen boasts a variety of textures and finishes, right down to the lighting above the island. A pair of sparkly pendant lights suspended above the island prep space provides needed task lighting and gives the kitchen another layer of texture and style. The suspension wires were wrapped with rope to conceal the unattractive hardware.
Colorful Pendants
Out-of-the-Way Pendants
These shimmering, chandelier-style pendant lights hang a short distance from the kitchen's ceiling, which helps to visually heighten the room. Although they're closer to the ceiling than some pendants in other kitchens, these are hung low enough to provide adequate lighting to the island prep zone and dining space.
Contrast with Pendant Lighting
Add a twist to the pendant lighting in your kitchen by using two different types of hanging lights. Here, kitchen track lighting ensures that every work area is well-lit. Directly above the casual dining space, two glass pendant lights hang slightly lower to cast a warm glow.
Lantern-Style Pendant Light
Brushed-Metal Pendants
This casual eating space is the picture of perfection, with brushed-metal pendant lighting that mirrors the kitchen appliances. The finish of the pendant lights also blends well with the room's relaxed cottage vibe.
Colorful Glass Pendants
Pendant Lighting Combo
Use two types of pendants for a custom lighting look. In this kitchen, a pendant light with a large patterned drum shade hangs above the small island, while a series of smaller frosted-glass pendants are suspended above the nearby countertop. Both lighting options blend well with the kitchen's relaxed, traditional look.
Pendants Emphasize the Ceiling
Coffered ceilings are a beautiful architectural detail of many homes. If your kitchen boasts a stylish ceiling like this one, draw the eye upward with an array of pendant lights. The dark brushed-metal finish of these lights lend contrast to the weathered-wood ceiling, but their shape blends well with the room's cozy farmhouse vibe.
Lighting Above the Island
Two oversize pendant lights hang above this island and enhance the ambience of the room. The woven wicker shades contrast with the kitchen's sleek-lined aesthetic, and they also blend well with the stone flooring and the rustic wood grain on the cabinetry.
Glass Pendant Lights
A trio of clear glass pendant lights suspended from a weathered wooden ceiling beam look airy and light in this kitchen. The lights are hung low above the island, offering plenty of task lighting for food prep and mealtime. When they're not lit, the glass pendants become practically invisible.
Dainty Pendants, Big Style
Three tiny pendant lights add oodles of style to this traditional kitchen. The pendants' shades provide an intricate quilted pattern and give the kitchen's classic decor a splash of sparkly bling. The metal shades also blend well with the room's modern stainless-steel appliances.