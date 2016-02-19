Open Kitchen Layouts
One-Wall Open Kitchen
A single wall of appliances and floor-to-ceiling cabinetry is perfect for an open floor plan kitchen. A long island houses a sink, keeping the work triangle compact, and holds additional storage. Island seating allows friends and family to stay close without getting in the way. A large arch connects the open kitchen with a dining area. Without walls to separate the two spaces, natural light from the dining area spills into the kitchen, making it feel even more open and light.
Two-Island Kitchen
This modern kitchen design has it all—two refrigerators, two sinks, and two islands. All these features could cramp a poorly planned space, but the kitchen maintains a fresh, open feel. White open kitchen cabinets and light-color walls keep the storage-packed space from feeling overwhelming, and glass inserts in the upper cabinets make the room feel lighter. The vaulted ceiling adds volume, while a skylight adds natural light. The islands add function without closing off the kitchen from the adjoining living room. They also offer storage, prep space, and seating for casual meals.
Kitchen Woodwork
An open layout doesn't mean the spaces are indistinguishable from one another. Ceiling beams discreetly separate the dining area, living room, and kitchen in this open concept floor plan. The same wood finish also ties the spaces together: The kitchen cabinetry and island match the woodwork in the rest of the house.
Extra Dining Space
A connected kitchen and dining area make for easy serving. In this open floor plan kitchen, the tables can be easily moved depending on the flow of traffic and the number of people dining. For large events, the tables are removed to make room for mingling, and the island serves as a buffet for appetizers.
Modern-Style Kitchen
Cabinetry extends to the ceiling in this sleek, modern kitchen design. The extra storage gained from the tall cabinets and the central island allows for an open floor plan that flows naturally into the dining area. An open concept home complements the clean lines of this hip, urban space. It also works well for entertaining. Guests can easily gather around the island or the table without feeling as if they've left the kitchen.
Open Kitchen with Ornate Details
When kitchens are open to other areas of the house, it's important to integrate the styles so the rooms don't clash. The ornate French detailing of this home is fluid throughout—from the kitchen island to the fireplace and the banquette. This technique is often used for small kitchen ideas to make the space look larger than it appears.
Corner Kitchen
You don't need a long stretch of space for an open floor plan kitchen. This kitchen connects with a dining area that wraps around the corner into a family room. Rugs accent the three spaces, so there is separation between the spaces without needing walls or room dividers.
High-Traffic Areas
This open kitchen design is right in the middle of the home's main traffic flow. To keep passersby out of the way, the owners divided the kitchen with two islands and left ample room for a walkway in the center. This layout creates dedicated work zones on each side of the kitchen. Peninsulas that support the Colonial-style columns offer seating where friends and family can gather outside the kitchen but still chat with the cook.
Small Open Kitchen
This older home was in need of some small kitchen ideas, so the renovators created a large pass-through in one wall. The peninsula creates a location for casual seating—a great alternative to putting chairs around an island when space is limited. Now the homeowner can seamlessly chat with guests while working in the kitchen.
Big Change
If you have a small, closed-off kitchen and are looking to renovate, consider taking down some walls. The owners of this old home turned five small rooms into an open floor plan kitchen. The change is a more welcoming layout when they come down the stairs.
Casual Dining
A separate dining room is generally found in traditional homes, but a closed off space is often left underused and forgotten. A kitchen that is open to the dining area is a more welcoming, casual space. In this home, the kitchen opens into both the dining area and living room for an expansive family space.
Furniture-Style Features
Open concept floor plans work nicely in large kitchens. With seating, storage, and a marble countertop, this large island seems more like a luxurious furniture piece than a workstation. Open shelving around the doorway complements the painted wood island and enhances the furniture quality. Stainless-steel appliances, range hood, and low-profile stools infuse the space with contemporary style.
Room Redos
When planning a remodel, make the most of the space you have. This former family room was transformed into an open kitchen with a comfortable seating area. The owners also turned the adjacent bathroom into a handy pantry.
Natural Lighting
This modern kitchen design and dining room combo showcases light and color. Natural light from all sides of the house fills the space and reflects off the textured, translucent glass room dividers. Glass-front cabinetry on the walls also adds to the open feel. Neutral tones throughout the space allow the red accents to stand out.
Open Entry
Expanding an entryway is a great option for opening up a room. A grand archway gives this kitchen more room to work while making it more social and accessible to the rest of the house. The arch also puts a traditional context around a mostly modern kitchen, helping it merge with the rest of the home's decor.
The Overall Look
Color helps open concept homes have a natural flow. The kitchen's dominant color is white with dark wood accents on the chairs and lower island countertop. The dining area repeats the dark wood tone in the table, but also features lighter wood shades and natural stone in the fireplace. A light blue wall color bridges the two areas to give the space a cohesive look.