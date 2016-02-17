23 Home Coffee Stations for the Ultimate Café Experience
DIY Home Coffee Station
Set up a DIY coffee station anywhere with a basic console table supplemented with extra storage. Mount a hanging mug rack above to hold a collection of coffee cups and scoops. Use the table's drawers, open cubbies, or shelves to hold dish towels and baskets stocked with supplies. Arrange a tray with stir sticks, cream, sugar, and other mix-ins next to the coffee maker for easy access.
Farmhouse Coffee Station
Turn a blank wall in your kitchen or dining room into a simple home coffee station, such as this reclaimed design by LZ Cathcart. Place a cabinet against the wall to serve as a prep station. Store mugs, extra dishware, and other coffee and tea essentials inside the cabinet, then place your coffee maker and any beverage accoutrements you like on top. If you have guests, set out breakfast items and juice so your guests can help themselves.
Pantry Coffee Station
Set up a coffee station inside your pantry to keep beverage service outside the flow of kitchen traffic. Place your coffee maker of choice on a low shelf or countertop, making sure coffee beans, mugs, and other necessities are easily within reach. Take advantage of behind-the-door storage to free up more shelf space inside the pantry for coffee-making ingredients.
Home Beverage Station
This home coffee station doubles as a wet bar that accommodates the homeowners' brewing and blending needs from dawn to well past dusk. Conveniently located next to a prep sink and below hanging shelves, it contains fixings for both morning and evening beverages. The setup includes a French press, stylishly arrayed gear and supplies, assorted coffee beans, specialty teas, glassware, and even bottles of beer.
Butler's Pantry Coffee Station
Designed for hot-beverage lovers, this butler's pantry-style coffee station is conveniently located near the dining area. The pantry boasts generous storage and serving space, plus houses a microwave. A pair of doors open wide when it's time to prepare a cup of espresso, brew tea, or percolate a pot of joe.
Built-In Coffee Station
On this coffee station, one door drops down to serve as a tray, while another pops up to supply access to the microwave. The coffee-machine niche is large enough to stow several stacks of cups. The drawers below hold coffee, filters, and other hot-beverage and breakfast supplies.
Coffee Station Cabinet
This cabinet configuration maximizes a narrow wall near a cushy banquette. In addition to the main coffee-station cabinet, the unit supplies storage for wine glasses and vases, as well as drawers for additional coffee supplies and table linens. Next to the coffee maker, a wire basket holds coffee grounds, filters, and scoops at-the-ready.
Practical Placement
Situating a coffee station outside the work core allows family members and guests to serve themselves without getting in the way of the chef. This coffee station is located around the corner from the main cooking space. The storage-rich cabinet's dark finish further separates the designated beverage area from the mostly white kitchen.
Countertop Coffee Station
Cups and bowls purposefully align on cubbylike shelves within reach of this kitchen's coffee station. A roomy countertop provides generous surface area for readying a cup of coffee, pouring cereal, buttering toast, and plating up food. A built-in microwave and toaster complete the breakfast setup.
Home Coffee Station Design
This hutch does more than just stow and show all sorts of kitchen items. Thanks to its distinctive design, the lower brackets create two sink-side alcoves for housing a coffeemaker and coffee-related gear. Placing the coffee station near a sink makes it easy to fill and clean the pot and wipe away coffee spills.
Stylish Kitchen Coffee Station
Brightened by sunbeams that stream through a nearby window, this coffee station instantly attracts the attention of coffee lovers. Although it's set back from the main kitchen area, the coffee station advances into view thanks to sparkling appliances and simply profiled shelves stocked with shapely white coffee cups. Drawers below provide out-of-sight storage for other supplies.
Pull-Out Coffee Bar
A built-in espresso maker is the centerpiece of this home coffee station. Below, a convenient inset tray pulls out from the base cabinet to accommodate the sugar, cream, cups, and silverware. The microwave above stands ready to warm milk, cook oatmeal, or heat pastries, making this coffee bar the go-to spot at breakfast time.
Hidden Coffee Station
A cleverly designed door keeps this home coffee station out of view when not in use. Specialty piano-type hinges keep the cabinet door raised and out of the way of breakfast operations that revolve around the toaster and coffeemaker. Rounding out the kitchen's cooking area, the convenient coffee station allows the chef to scramble eggs, toast bagels, and brew a pot of coffee without taking more than a few steps.
Home Coffee Station Ideas
A kitchen's main work triangle consists of the cooktop, sink, and refrigerator. Coffee stations become a fourth point of utility and interest in an efficiently designed kitchen. They perform best when partnered with one of the triangle's main components, as demonstrated by this coffee station built into the cabinetry next to the fridge.
Coffee Maker Garage
This handy appliance garage provides a stylish recess for a cappuccino machine. Setting the machine beneath the upper cabinets ensures there's ample counter space in front for laying out fixings and prepping coffee-filled cups. The door, equipped with chic contoured hardware, swings shut to hide the appliance and free up the counter for other tasks.
Hot and Cold Beverage Station
Pretty trays hold supplies to frame this coffee machine and fashion an expansive station that fills an underused kitchen corner. Cups, coffee grounds, sugar, and other necessities are easily within reach. The coffee station also services cold beverages thanks to built-in wine racks and an undercounter fridge that chills beer, pop, and cocktail garnishes.
Kitchen Coffee Station
When not in use, this coffee station (complete with microwave) sits quietly behind closed doors. A shallow countertop in front is deep enough to hold cups, while neighboring countertops stow extra mugs. The undercounter fridge keeps creamers and milk chilled and at hand.
Modern Home Coffee Station
Sleek, efficient, and ready-to-serve, a built-in coffeemaker reflects the same contemporary spirit as adjacent lacquer cabinets. Setting a coffee-making operation above or below a microwave optimizes a kitchen's vertical space and improves its overall function. Closed cabinets provide discreet storage for coffee-making supplies.
Convenient Coffee Station
Bridging the gap between fridge and oven, this cabinet puts the coffee station right in the center of cooling and warming stations. A cabinet door slides upward to uncover coffee supplies and cups. The sliding design helps it stay neatly out of the way of those brewing a pot or pouring a cup of coffee.
Built-In Beverage Hutch
A built-in hutch with open counter space makes a fitting area for a beverage station. Ample cabinetry holds glassware and cups. A built-in coffeemaker and a freestanding espresso machine team up so a refill is always close at hand.
Coffee Countertop Niche
A small area of countertop is home to all the fixings for a perfect cup of coffee. This arrangement allows space to set your cup down while you add cream and sugar. Open storage above provides room for cookbooks and collections.
Colorful Coffee Station
Colorful cabinets set off this coffee station. The wide counter space holds a grinder and an espresso machine while leaving space for serving brunch. For easy access, store cups and breakfast bowls on an open shelf directly above.
Coffee Station with Overhead Storage
An open cabinet above this built-in espresso machine holds all the supplies for a warm beverage, including cups, saucers, spoons, and sweeteners. The coffee station is conveniently located near the refrigerator for easy access to milk and cream. Lower cabinets provide storage for extra coffee grounds and other morning must-haves.