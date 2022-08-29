Decorating Kitchen Decor & Design Kitchen Islands 8 Eye-Catching Kitchen Island Decor Ideas Keep your island functional and stylish with these ideas for countertop decor. By Sophie Flaxman Sophie Flaxman Instagram Website Sophie Flaxman is a home writer. She hops around the world keeping on top of interior trends and gathering inspiration, which she channels into her writing. Her niche is firmly placed in all things interior design, home, and lifestyle. Sophie has also produced content for home and interior design-focused digital magazines, including Foter and Decor Aid. She is an experienced communicator with a professional background in public relations and marketing. Sophie received a Joint Honours degree in History of Art and Spanish from the University of Bristol in England. She is currently pursuing an interior design certificate from KLC School of Design in London, where she is preparing to tell stories through interiors that inspire and serve and create experiences worth remembering. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on August 29, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Kitchen islands are the heart of the contemporary home. They're a casual gathering point for families to cook, dine, relax, entertain guests, and enjoy spending quality time together. Big or small, free-standing islands make a functional addition to any kitchen, providing an extra work surface and additional storage. Utilities aside, kitchen islands also offer the perfect platform for expressing your personal style and elevating your kitchen decor. We've rounded up our favorite decor ideas to spruce up your kitchen island and turn it into a stylish focal point. Jeff Herr 1. Have Fun with Fruit A fruit bowl is a kitchen island staple, but why not try something unexpected? Here, a vintage scale serves as a repurposed fruit bowl for a creative yet functional piece of kitchen island decor. Flea market accessories add charm and warmth to a modern kitchen. Less is more, so keep decorative objects to a minimum to avoid an overcluttered worktop. That way your innovative fruit display doesn't compete for attention (or counter space). Laura Moss 2. Add a Fresh Seasonal Color Embrace the gift of nature to brighten up your kitchen. Here, fresh flowers in a vibrant shade of yellow and a bowl of juicy oranges add a lively note to classic kitchen decor. The neutral white vessels take a back seat as the orange hues pop against a complementary blue backdrop. Keep fruit and flowers seasonal for your kitchen island display. 25 Ways to Update a White Kitchen with Color Laura Moss 3. Don't Limit Decor to Countertops Kitchen islands maximize storage with additional drawers, shelves, and cubby holes built into the base. Make them as decorative as they are functional by displaying your prettiest dinnerware. The blue and white crockery showcased on this kitchen island stay in tune with the room's color scheme for a cohesive look. Kritsada Panichgul 4. Cultivate an Indoor Herb Garden Add flavor to your meals while spicing up the look of your kitchen island with a curated selection of potted herbs. The lush green hue and fragrant aromas of fresh herbs stimulate the senses and leave the kitchen looking and smelling delicious. Here, a cake stand gathers a trio of plants in a rustic, organic display. Using a platform elevates the herbs as a functional decorative centerpiece and frees up space on the countertop for culinary masterpieces. Laurey Glenn 5. Style a Decorative Tray Trays are a practical option for small kitchen island decor because they are easy to lift up and move to quickly free up valuable counter space. Trays also make surfaces look tidier and serve as a landing spot for most-used items. In this kitchen, a collection of cooking essentials in an artful arrangement serve as both decoration and utilitarian function. The display maintains the same neutral tones and organic textures to match its serene backdrop. 6. Opt for an Anything-Goes Bowl A dough bowl offers a versatile way to style your kitchen island. The wooden vessel adds rustic texture and can be dressed up to suit any decor, occasion, or season. For winter, think pinecones, chestnuts, baubles, or holly branches. Fresh blooms or seasonal fruit brings a summery feel, while coastal residents might prefer pebbles and seashells. A dough bowl's long, simple form makes it a perfect piece of large kitchen island decor. Blaine Moats 7. Be Resourceful A little creativity can go a long way, as seen in this retro kitchen. An array of vintage finds, including old tins and boxes, rolling pins, and scales, have been upcycled as stylish storage and kitchen island decor. Repurposing objects is a savvy, low-cost way to add character and interest to your kitchen. Jason Donnelly 8. Create a Balanced Centerpiece Experiment with shapes, textures, and heights for the perfect kitchen island centerpiece. Here, the rectangular forms and sharp angles of the kitchen are balanced by the soft, feminine curves of the decorative elements, including a wooden cutting board, round vases, and small bowl of fruit. Apply the rule of three to create further visual appeal and anchor the focal point. Objects look best grouped in odd numbers at varying heights. Too many objects on a kitchen island can look cluttered or render the countertop unusable.