Contrasting Kitchen Islands
Chunky Wooden Kitchen Island
A cherry-wood island contrasts the gray-green outer cabinets with ease. The traditional lines of the cabinetry is offset with modern stainless-steel appliances, minimalist stools, and stacked stone around the window.
Bold Kitchen Island
A red-orange island makes a big impact in this white kitchen. Cool blue stools add a fun contrast to the bold island. Don't be afraid to create strong contrast between the island and its surroundings.
Kitchen with Clean Contrast
The island and cabinets in this kitchen share a clean and simple style. The dark wood of the island pops against the creamy white backdrop.
Hardworking Green Island
The cool green island offsets the warm tones on the handmade backsplash tiles. Open storage, a beverage fridge, and an additional sink help this island work hard and look great.
White-Washed Island
This crisp white outer cabinets contrast with the warm-wood, white-washed island. The contrast is subtle, but it's just enough to anchor this airy kitchen.
Ocean-Blue Island
This blue island is perfect for this beach kitchen. The rest of the room remains neutral so the bright ocean-blue island can take center stage. Lots of chrome and stainless steel add a modern industrial edge.
How to Clean Kitchen Cabinets
Give you kitchen cabinets a quick clean with these tips.
Blue and Brown Kitchen
Texture rules this kitchen. The stained-wood island showcases knots and grain of the wood, adding warmth to the deep blue outer cabinets. A plank of matching wood above the range ties the room together.
Modern Kitchen Island
Add instant warmth to a white kitchen with a wooden island. Here, wood tones team up with the warmth of exposted brick and a paneled wall for a custom look that contrasts with the sleek white cabinets, lighting and stools.
Industrial-Look Kitchen Island
A stainless-steel chef's worktable is converted to a modern, industrial-look kitchen island. The lower shelf is perfect for keeping pots, pans and pantry items within easy reach.
Great Gray Island
Tucked at the back of the house, bright color cabinets get a cool dose of gray in the island. In this small kitchen the oversized island provides tons of space for prep and casual dining.
Small Kitchen Island
Even in a kitchen with a petite footprint, a bold backsplash doesn't overwhelm, it makes a statement. A simple table continues the high-contrast color palette and doubles as an island for prep and casual dining area for two.
Painted Kitchen Island
Traditional cabinets stand out against the robin's egg blue island. The dark countertop material ties in the rest of the house's wood floor.
Country Combination
The finish on the island is similar to the finish on the cabinetry, but is more natural, while the perimeter cabinets boast a glazed finish. The long run of open storage below creates the perfect place to store the cook's most used items.
Old-World Island
This island stands out because of its contrasting color and intricate, old-world detailing. To offset the rest of the kitchen's creamy yellow finishes, the ends of this island feature an almost-black stain.
Timeless Traditional Island
Turned legs, intricate diamond accents and a soft paint color brighten up the otherwise gray kitchen.
Dark-Wood Island
Make your kitchen island stand out by choosing a wood tone that contrasts with that of your cabinetry. Then tie the room together with a range hood clad in the same wood.
Paneled Kitchen Island
White-washed boards on the back of this island give the kitchen a cottage look. Here, the white island offers a clean and subtle departure from wood cabinets and paneled walls. The same paneling on the walls behind open shelves ties it all together.
Glossy Red Island
A sleek kitchen with espresso cabinets is standard. These homeowners kicked it up a notch by adding a glossy red finish to the island - adding a pop of color and modern appeal.
Black and White Kitchen Island
To keep this white kitchen from feeling too traditional, a painted black island adds depth and unexpected glamour. Slabs of marble on the exteior cabinets and the island tie the room together.
Bar-Height Contrasting Island
Kids and guests can pull up a seat to this bar-height island and be part of the action. The green color contrasts the rich wood cabinetry in this traditional kitchen.