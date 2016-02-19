Contrasting Kitchen Islands

February 19, 2016
Susan Gilmore
Whether you have a lot of cabinetry or a little, an island in a contrasting color adds interest to any kitchen.
Start Slideshow

1 of 21

Chunky Wooden Kitchen Island

Michael Partenio

A cherry-wood island contrasts the gray-green outer cabinets with ease. The traditional lines of the cabinetry is offset with modern stainless-steel appliances, minimalist stools, and stacked stone around the window.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 21

Bold Kitchen Island

Emily Followill

A red-orange island makes a big impact in this white kitchen. Cool blue stools add a fun contrast to the bold island. Don't be afraid to create strong contrast between the island and its surroundings.

3 of 21

Kitchen with Clean Contrast

Edmund Barr

The island and cabinets in this kitchen share a clean and simple style. The dark wood of the island pops against the creamy white backdrop.

Advertisement

4 of 21

Hardworking Green Island

Edmund Barr

The cool green island offsets the warm tones on the handmade backsplash tiles. Open storage, a beverage fridge, and an additional sink help this island work hard and look great.

5 of 21

White-Washed Island

Edward Gohlich

This crisp white outer cabinets contrast with the warm-wood, white-washed island. The contrast is subtle, but it's just enough to anchor this airy kitchen.

6 of 21

Ocean-Blue Island

Jean Allsopp

This blue island is perfect for this beach kitchen. The rest of the room remains neutral so the bright ocean-blue island can take center stage. Lots of chrome and stainless steel add a modern industrial edge.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 21

How to Clean Kitchen Cabinets

Give you kitchen cabinets a quick clean with these tips.

8 of 21

Blue and Brown Kitchen

John Bessler

Texture rules this kitchen. The stained-wood island showcases knots and grain of the wood, adding warmth to the deep blue outer cabinets. A plank of matching wood above the range ties the room together.

9 of 21

Modern Kitchen Island

Paul Dyer

Add instant warmth to a white kitchen with a wooden island. Here, wood tones team up with the warmth of exposted brick and a paneled wall for a custom look that contrasts with the sleek white cabinets, lighting and stools.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 21

Industrial-Look Kitchen Island

James Yochum

A stainless-steel chef's worktable is converted to a modern, industrial-look kitchen island. The lower shelf is perfect for keeping pots, pans and pantry items within easy reach.

11 of 21

Great Gray Island

James R. Salomon

Tucked at the back of the house, bright color cabinets get a cool dose of gray in the island. In this small kitchen the oversized island provides tons of space for prep and casual dining.

12 of 21

Small Kitchen Island

Kim Cornelison

Even in a kitchen with a petite footprint, a bold backsplash doesn't overwhelm, it makes a statement. A simple table continues the high-contrast color palette and doubles as an island for prep and casual dining area for two.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 21

Painted Kitchen Island

Werner Straube

Traditional cabinets stand out against the robin's egg blue island. The dark countertop material ties in the rest of the house's wood floor.

14 of 21

Country Combination

Werner Straube

The finish on the island is similar to the finish on the cabinetry, but is more natural, while the perimeter cabinets boast a glazed finish. The long run of open storage below creates the perfect place to store the cook's most used items.

15 of 21

Old-World Island

Brie Williams

This island stands out because of its contrasting color and intricate, old-world detailing. To offset the rest of the kitchen's creamy yellow finishes, the ends of this island feature an almost-black stain.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 21

Timeless Traditional Island

Jeff Herr

Turned legs, intricate diamond accents and a soft paint color brighten up the otherwise gray kitchen.

17 of 21

Dark-Wood Island

Beth Singer

Make your kitchen island stand out by choosing a wood tone that contrasts with that of your cabinetry. Then tie the room together with a range hood clad in the same wood.

18 of 21

Paneled Kitchen Island

David A. Land

White-washed boards on the back of this island give the kitchen a cottage look. Here, the white island offers a clean and subtle departure from wood cabinets and paneled walls. The same paneling on the walls behind open shelves ties it all together.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 21

Glossy Red Island

Michael Garland

A sleek kitchen with espresso cabinets is standard. These homeowners kicked it up a notch by adding a glossy red finish to the island - adding a pop of color and modern appeal.

20 of 21

Black and White Kitchen Island

Werner Straube

To keep this white kitchen from feeling too traditional, a painted black island adds depth and unexpected glamour. Slabs of marble on the exteior cabinets and the island tie the room together.

21 of 21

Bar-Height Contrasting Island

Susan Gilmore

Kids and guests can pull up a seat to this bar-height island and be part of the action. The green color contrasts the rich wood cabinetry in this traditional kitchen.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next