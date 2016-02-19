Colorful Kitchen Islands
Rich Cobalt
A blue-and-white color palette is traditional, but the cobalt island is a bold take on the classic look. Outfitted with display space for a collection of dishware, the island is both pretty and practical. Before priming and painting, install dowel rods on shallow shelves to prevent serving plates from crashing down.
Citrus Bliss
Fresh, lemony-yellow paint creates a lively atmosphere in this sunny kitchen. White cabinetry and tiles allow the bright island to shine, and turquoise stools offset the citrus hue with another pop of bright color. Try out this look in your home to bring a sense of summer into the kitchen year-round. Because kitchen cabinets withstand a lot of daily use, look for a paint with a hard finish, such as satin.
Chic Charcoal
Combined with white subway tile and barely-there gray cabinetry, this charcoal gray island feels right at home. Stainless-steel appliances and accessories create a chic and contemporary look. To get a super-smooth paint finish on your cabinets, choose a self-leveling paint.
Gray-Blue Hue
A soft gray-blue island looks rustic with its custom woodwork and butcher-block top. Other than a few other pops of color, the rest of the kitchen is white, allowing the island to take center stage. Rehab a set of thrift store stools with a fresh coat of high-gloss enamel paint. Put felt or rubber protectors on each leg to prevent scratches on your wood flooring.
Pick the Best Paint Color
Learn tips and tricks for choosing the best paint color for your island on the first try.
Soothing Yellow
A soft, buttery yellow on the island is the perfect color to offset the white walls and heavily veined marble countertops. Black hardware adds definition to the cabinetry, and a collection of pottery on floating shelves and hanging on the wall ties the room's color palette together. Before re-creating this look, remove all doors and hardware from the cabinet base, labeling each piece meticulously, then carefully put back together once the paint is dry.
Seaside Blue
A slim industrial-style island is a perfect fit in this contemporary kitchen. Bold blue paint on the island combines forces with a bright backsplash to create a fresh place to cook. High-gloss paint is reflected onto the glossy wood floors for a clean, modern effect. With simple metal stools, the island acts as a prep space, as well as for seating.
Energizing Green
A soft green island brings a cheery disposition to this kitchen. Outfit your island with a mini fridge, smart open shelving, and a sink for a space that's full of function. A wood top adds warmth to the room and incorporates the hand-painted backsplash tile. If DIY-ing your island paint job, remove all doors and shelves before sanding, priming, and painting the cabinet base.
Fire-Engine Red
In this kitchen, the red island is the obvious star. A sleek lacquer finish catches the eye and commands attention. Accented by tubular modern hardware and a butcher-block top, the kitchen's bold look is complete. Add small details like the side-mounted bottle opener for a space ready to entertain. If painting over a metal surface, consider using enamel paint.
Orange Zest Island
Citrus-inspired hues are bold, sassy, and full of energy. If you love blazing orange but can't commit your entire kitchen, try it as an accent. Just don't forget to prime! A good separate primer is essential when working with bright hues. Black countertops add sophistication in this kitchen, and the mosaic tile backsplash ties it all together.
Well-Worn Green
Rustic and well-worn, the green paint on this island is reminiscent of an antique piece of furniture that has endured years of repainting. Achieve this distressed look with thin layers of paint to let the original wood show through. Stone and butcher-block accents pair perfectly in this country kitchen.
Neutral Variations
Anchoring the heart of this open kitchen, the stone-color island, although muted, stands out against the white walls and perimeter cabinets. Industrial elements, such as the stools, light fixtures, and faucet, mingle with the room's traditional design. When prepping the island's shiplap exterior for paint, only sand down any major imperfections. Small imperfections are what make the look unique.
Sunny Citron
Good looks and practicality are equal partners in this gorgeous kitchen. A tempered chartreuse island blends the sunny side of yellow with the vibrancy of lime green for a bright, springy look. The island is outfitted with a roll-out baking station, fashioned in the island's likeness, to make baking a breeze, and the frame is painted the same zingy chartreuse as the island. Take a chance with this monochromatic color scheme for a cheerful look of your own.
Viva Jewel Box Kitchen
White perimeter cabinets and countertops set a clean stage for a playful emerald green island. Remove doors on one end of the island for open shelving that offers plenty of space for bright cookbooks and large display items. Sapphire blue wallpaper with pretty florals adds another splash of jewel tones, creating a color scheme that's rich yet casually preppy. We recommend painting the cabinets before applying wallpaper to avoid paint drips or splatters.
Robin's-Egg Blue
A large furniture-style island cloaked in soft robin's-egg blue welcomes family and guests into an impressively detailed kitchen. Crisp white cabinets, a zinc range hood, and gleaming chrome pendant lights pop against the blue island, providing a light and bright atmosphere. Consider painting the ceiling for a unique look that makes a subtle statement. While it may seem like a dizzying task, a stepladder, a roller, and high-quality paint will help you get the job done fast.
Gorgeous Gray-Brown
Fresh color can give your room a hearty update—without having to be bright and in your face. A moody gray-brown island adds a sense of intrigue, taking center stage in this neutral kitchen. Be sure to cover the floor with a drop cloth before painting to protect your hardwood flooring. Distressed blue stools add another layer of interest.
Sunny Disposition
Being bold is all about striking the right balance, and bold doesn't have to be bright. Here, a saturated yet muted golden-yellow island gives this pretty kitchen a peppy focal point. To prevent yourself from using several layers of paint, first use a separate primer, despite two-in-one paint products that claim to do both. The color on the island is the same as the surrounding walls and cabinets, but light wood and contrasting countertops keep it from becoming overbearing.
Inky Blue
Deep inky blue adds a note of drama to this 1950s farmhouse-style kitchen, and it stands in contrast to the white walls and countertops. A funky chandelier and open metal shelving infuse this composed space with contemporary flair. To keep the space from looking too modern, be sure to use a paint with a flat finish.
Serene Scene
Give an all-white kitchen a lift with a refreshing coat of blue for a classic, pleasing palette with a hint of color. A cornflower-blue island and watery-hue backsplash make this white kitchen feel cheery and full of character. Remove all drawers and sand all surfaces before applying paint for the smoothest look.