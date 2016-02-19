Good looks and practicality are equal partners in this gorgeous kitchen. A tempered chartreuse island blends the sunny side of yellow with the vibrancy of lime green for a bright, springy look. The island is outfitted with a roll-out baking station, fashioned in the island's likeness, to make baking a breeze, and the frame is painted the same zingy chartreuse as the island. Take a chance with this monochromatic color scheme for a cheerful look of your own.