Painted Floor Ideas for the Kitchen

Jazz up an otherwise traditional kitchen by painting or staining the floor in a diamond pattern. If the original wood is in good condition, let its natural color provide half of the color scheme. In this kitchen, the choice of a blue-gray for the other half was guided by the color of the cabinets and the patchwork shades of the backsplash. The key to a distinctive diamond floor is crisp lines. Be sure to plan out your design before painting, and use lots of painters tape to guide your brushstrokes.