Must-See Eat-In Kitchens
A Perfect Fit
The eat-in area was the only part of the old kitchen that remained after the remodel. A new banquette adds plenty of needed storage and takes up less floor space than a stand-alone table and chairs. Easy-to-clean black leather tops the banquette benches and chair seats. The fabric also adds to the kitchen's black-and-white color scheme.
Small and Sweet Banquette
With just a few feet of space, this small kitchen has a cozy two-person-bench built-in banquette. Cushions and pillows can be easily added and changed when it's time to update the kitchen's style.
Big Breakfast Area
Adjacent to this open-concept kitchen is a large breakfast area, perfect for the entire family to share a meal. By situating the table in line with the island, the room's flow isn't interrupted.
Orange Crush
Can't decide between a banquette and chair seating? Opt for both! A built-in banquette provides plush seating for casual dining, while chairs allow for guests. Consider drawers within your banquette bench for hidden linen and dishware storage.
Make Use of Metal
Metal stools add modern flair and functionality to a traditional kitchen. These stools offer seating for kids who want to help cook and a perch for a quick dinner. The soft blue color turns the kitchen island into a focal point, while wooden beams overhead add warmth to white cabinetry and brick walls.
Sit Back and Relax
Stools with miniature backs invite guests to sit and stay awhile without interrupting the sight lines of an open floor plan. This eat-in kitchen's warm, rustic touches -- including rich hardwood floors and farmhouse pendant lighting -- keep things cozy and welcoming.
Kitchen Table with a View
Get the most out of a kitchen with a view by positioning a breakfast nook or dining area to overlook the outdoors and provide a peaceful spot to start the day. This eat-in kitchen's waterfront view adds beauty to the space and provided the inspiration for the room's blue and white color scheme.
Creative Kitchen Nook
Don't waste precious corner space. Instead, fit a cute and functional banquette into the area. This space affords a view of the outdoors and is filled with natural light thanks to big windows surrounding the banquette. The neutral colors, carried over from the adjoining kitchen, are punched up with green, pink, and red seat cushions.
Cozy Breakfast Nook
Get comfy while you eat. A pillow-padded bench and a stylish wicker chair offer cute seating that's comfortable. Green, blue, and white colors keep the area casual with an edge of sophistication. In an eating area where spills are inevitable, use durable, easy-to-clean fabrics for seat cushions and pillows.
Eat-In Kitchen Table
An antique wooden table and unique chairs are fitting choices for a cottage kitchen filled with cream cabinetry and walls. For a cheery, yet elegant breakfast nook, incorporate small pops of color in the area. This space mixes blue and cream seamlessly. Because the patterns are subtle and the colors are uniform, the final look is tempered, not busy.
Kitchen Picnic
This eclectic kitchen mixes and matches contrasting materials and styles for an unforgettable look. A wooden picnic-style table gives off a fun, welcoming vibe, while the commercial-style island and stainless-steel appliances (not shown) provide a sleek contrast. For optimal seating flexibility, use both benches and chairs around large tables.
Standout Kitchen Island Color
Use kitchen seating as an opportunity to jazz up a room's color. Here, bright orange metal stools stand out against the kitchen's muted color scheme. Not only do details such as these provide pops of color, they also invite guests to have a seat and stay awhile.
Double Duty
Double the gathering space in your kitchen by using both a banquette area and an island. Fabric-covered stools add seating for a cozy spot to gather for a sit-down meal, and the adjacent island is ideal for prep work and meals on the go.
Island for Two
A curved island edge is the perfect perch for eating or for guests to sit while conversing with the cook. Two upholstered chairs offer a cozy dinner spot for two. A U-shape layout keeps the work zones compact and efficient, and the curved island countertop adds a soft dimension to the clean-line kitchen.
Practicality First
When you don't have a lot of extra space, it's important to pick island stools that are easy to stow away or fit tight against the furnishing. Here, small backless stools can easily be tucked under the counter when not in use.
Pull Up a Chair
Setting a dining table perpendicular to the kitchen island subtly defines an additional eating area in this open design. Chairs with cushions and backs are the most comfortable and will encourage guests to linger.
Plenty of Seats
Offering island seating in a kitchen that already has a full table might seem like overkill, but it's not when you love to entertain. Stools provide space for the kids, while a dining table is perfect for adults who want to sit and chat long after dessert is gone. In this kitchen, touches of green add interest to the otherwise muted palette.
Island Extension
In need of extra dining space but not willing to give up valuable preparation area on the island? Place a tall bar table next to the island using complementary materials -- in this kitchen, that means a stained-wood countertop. An island extension such as this offers a place for eating meals and doing homework.
Perfect Peninsula
Extending the countertop around a corner offers additional uninterrupted prep space and a place to sit. By not putting cabinets under the peninsula, this high-contrast kitchen feels open.
A Happy Balance
Color and convenience are keys in this bold kitchen. The island's long counter creates the perfect area for snack time or breakfast without taking up valuable prep space. Blending traditional elements, such as the marble countertop, with modern features, such as the suspended rack and double sink, gives this kitchen an eclectic, fun look.
Take a Seat
A sunny breakfast room is perfect for most family meals. Combining single chairs with a small bench creates a casual feel in the otherwise elegant kitchen.