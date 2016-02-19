Take advantage of large windows and doors when considering the placement of your eating area. Blur the line between indoors and outdoors with a nature-inspired color palette. Spring green and poppy orange give pep to this sleek dining room, while maple floors and a table and beams in a similar finish bring in a more subtle touch of nature. Nearly bare windows allow for an unobstructed view of the backyard, but simple roller shades are at the ready when needed.