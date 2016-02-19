Dining Rooms and Eating Areas
Eat-in Kitchen with Similar Colors
Bench Seating
Try something different in your dining space. Opt for picnic-style benches like these, which were painted blue to match the room¿s decor. Incorporating a bench into your dining room or eating area provides multiple seats and can be tucked under the table when not in use to allow more space to move around the room.
Dining in Comfort
Adding a unique piece of furniture to your dining room or eating area can make it more interesting and inviting. The light sofa drawn up to this table brings warmth into the area. The soft linen material contrasts with the structured wooden chairs and table. Consider a sofa or an armchair if you like to linger in your dining space with a cup of tea and a good book.
Adjoining Spaces
Rather than having one large dining space, consider working in two separate but adjoining dining areas. Here, a small table fits into a snug breakfast nook without crowding the space. Although it only provides seating for four, the adjoining countertop offers bar seating for more and opens the dining space to the kitchen for an airy floor plan.
Modern Elements
One way to create a division between the kitchen and the dining room is to add a modern table in a more traditional space. The bright white table draws attention away from the kitchen's dark woods, which are reflected throughout with the hardwood floors.
Banquette with Window Seating
Turn an awkward corner into a hardworking seating area. An L-shape bench provides seating on two sides of a table. For extra functionality, look for a bench with storage underneath to stash extra linens or kitchen tools. This window banquette is accented with matching throw pillows, adding an extra layer of comfort.
Space-Fitting Table
Table Placement
Wraparound Banquette
This sleek and modern white U-shape banquette frames a rustic table. Matching chairs provide more seating but neatly tuck under the table when not in use.
Open and Neutral
Space-Saving Banquette
When working with an eating space, it is important to be aware of the space you have. A window seat in the curve of the bay window works well with a drop-leaf table. The curve of one side flows with the window seat, while the other side drops down to open the space when not needed for dining.
Utilizing Built-In Features
A benefit of having your dining room located in your kitchen is the ability to utilize built-in features for both storage and dining. These cabinets along the wall provide counter space to function as a dining room buffet and as kitchen storage and work space.
Island Table
In smaller kitchens, get double the function with an island that also serves as an eating space. Short stools can easily slide under a bar-height table, and the tabletop can be used for much-needed kitchen work space.
Personalize Your Space
For extra comfort (and personalization), introduce a unique chair to the mix around your table. This wicker chair is a welcome deviation from standard dining chairs, and it's also a comfortable spot to linger with a cup of coffee.
Rich Textures and Colors
Make a dining room feel richer by using a mix of textures and colors. In this intimate dining nook, the bright red chair and the set of dark floral-slipcovered chairs are a balanced duo, providing just the right balance of contrast. The capiz shell chandelier over the table and the bamboo blinds also give the area a defined character.
Add a Pop of Color
Create a continuous flow from a kitchen to an adjacent dining area by repeating elements from space to space. Here, the dark dining table coordinates with the espresso-stained cabinets in the kitchen. Sandy brown colors both the dining area (on the chairs, light fixture, and rug) and the kitchen (on the walls and light-color countertops). Simple pops of orange provide a fresh zing and warm up the neutral space.
Kitchen Table
Having a dining table in the kitchen extend work space for the cook. It also brings the chef and the guests together to enjoy the preparation and one another's company.
Natural Lighting
Placing a dining room table by a corner of windows takes full advantage of natural light. Balance a light-filled space by using darker furniture.
Dining Accomodations
When planning your dining area, work with the space you have and devise furniture solutions that fit. Here, the narrow area between the kitchen island and the wall called for a space-smart solution. While a round table has its advantages, this space needed a long, narrow table and slim chairs to avoid overcrowding it.
Bring the Outdoors In
Take advantage of large windows and doors when considering the placement of your eating area. Blur the line between indoors and outdoors with a nature-inspired color palette. Spring green and poppy orange give pep to this sleek dining room, while maple floors and a table and beams in a similar finish bring in a more subtle touch of nature. Nearly bare windows allow for an unobstructed view of the backyard, but simple roller shades are at the ready when needed.