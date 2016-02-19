Oftentimes, a built-in banquette sits in a breakfast nook with natural light pouring in from windows. If this is the case, don't take away from the gorgeous view by decorating your nook with loud colors or decor. Instead, opt for a neutral color palette, like this soft gray, white, and beige dining room. A gray upholstered banquette and chairs, as well as warm wood accents, ground white and cream accessories. Without distractions, you'll be able to focus on the important things, like food and family.