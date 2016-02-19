Breakfast Room Banquette Ideas

By BH&G Editors
Updated July 08, 2019
Banquettes offer terrific space-saving benefits for small homes, nooks of space, or cramped corners.
1 of 22

Blue Magic

Blue and gray make a fetching pair in this intimate banquette. Muted blue cushions and a mix of textures freshen the otherwise-ordinary space.

2 of 22

Stay Awhile

For a kitchen that's always bustling with family and friends, create a nook that's functional and comfortable. By outlining your banquette with sofa seating, you're making a space that invites guests to come for breakfast and stay for lunch. Make sure the fabric on the sofa is durable and can withstand spill cleanup.

3 of 22

Informal Seating

Relaxing the color scheme in a banquette signals a break from the formality of the dining room. Here, a neutral palette complements fresh greenery and modern wall art.

4 of 22

Custom-Fit Banquette

Banquettes are an especially attractive option for informal dining. They conserve space without sacrificing comfort and link busy kitchens with a place to sit and eat, read, or do homework. This dining space features a banquette with cottage-style rattan chairs.

5 of 22

Patterned Wallpaper

There's nothing shy about the color scheme in this corner dining space. A busy wallpaper pattern and statement wall art command attention, while a simple metal table and chairs add function. Piles of pillows keep the space cozy.

6 of 22

Color Injection

Rich reds and yellows enhance the wood prevalent in this dining space. The table is placed lengthwise against the banquette for the most seating room.

7 of 22

Quick Maneuver

Place a table near a window seat for a banquette with instant style points. Light filters through beachy window treatments, adding a literal ray of sunshine to your morning routine.

8 of 22

Pillow Keeper

If you don't need a banquette every day, think of it as another place to add color, texture, and pretty fabrics. A pile of pillows does the trick here.

9 of 22

Serene Elegance

Swanky velvet upholstery adds class while a pendant light adds a touch of modern charm. Lush pillows and softly filtered sunshine make this breakfast nook a serene escape any time of day.

10 of 22

11 of 22

Playful Prints

Maximize banquette seating with a bench instead of chairs opposite the dining table. This black-and-white patterned perch also offers versatility as it can be paired with many other kitchen colors.

12 of 22

Style Maker

Muted neutral fabrics keep this banquette airy and bright in a dining space full of medium-tone wood. A hanging chandelier adds the right amount of rustic charm to an otherwise traditional setting.

13 of 22

Dining Room Rescue

A built-in window banquette saves this eat-in from space-hogging dining room chairs. Acrylic chairs and a zebra-print rug bring eclectic style to the space.

14 of 22

Recycled Finds

A cedar-plank table found on Craigslist makes up the bulk of this breakfast nook, but salvaged bicycle wall art steals the spotlight. Slightly mismatched pendant lights complete the modern-rustic eating area.

15 of 22

Cozy Spot

Rattan chairs and a pedestal table complement this small banquette perfect for reading the paper over breakfast or sharing a cup of coffee with friends. A neutral color palette and open windows keep the space light and airy.

16 of 22

Full Corner

Cozy built-in seating replaces a traditional rectangular table and sits up to eight people in this open corner. Rustic metals and laminate hardwood ensure quick cleanup; cozy pillows keep the nook from being too sterile.

17 of 22

Bright Colors

Here's a banquette dressed with style! The arrangement mixes a formal table with the convenience of casual kitchen dining. Bright shades of red and green complement the eclectic kitchen without looking Christmasy.

18 of 22

Formal Dining

Perfect for a combined living/dining room, this banquette features a built-in box covered with throw pillows. Low back cushions don't block the window but offer a bit of extra comfort. A large table can accommodate four more chairs when needed.

19 of 22

Two-Tone Banquette

Though this kitchen is fairly neutral, the banquette makes a color statement in a mix of coral chairs and coordinating fabrics on throw pillows. A single pendant light adds extra light on gloomy days.

20 of 22

Half-Round Banquette

A half-round eating nook throws a contemporary curve into this kitchen's mostly traditional lineup of right angles and straight edges. Shades of blue are carried throughout the space, matching the banquette's vinyl upholstery.

21 of 22

Banquette-Backed Island

While island seating is a popular kitchen amenity, this island includes a furniture-look banquette for extra seating at a wooden table. The banquette's middle-of-the-room location leaves clear routes to adjacent areas.

22 of 22

Fresh Vibe

This banquette's cushions bring in a mix of several colors that add interest to gray walls. A trio of pullout drawers beneath the bench adds extra storage space.

By BH&G Editors