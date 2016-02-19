Marble Countertop Ideas
Cohesive Marble Look
Marble countertops add a crisp, elegant look to this white kitchen. The traditional white marble is also used in the backsplash creating a cohesive look.
Contemporary Cut
Contribute to the contemporary look of your kitchen by customizing the width and cut of your marble countertops. This countertop is made of a 2-inch-thick marble slab and is finished with a square edge for a modern and clean look.
Stand-Out Surface
A marble-topped island stands out against the warm, caramel-toned cabinets underneath and the pale yellow counters around the perimeter. The sleek, white marble matches the white cabinetry and provides a clean work space for meal preparation.
Marble Focal Point
Marble counters and a slab backsplash send this clean-lined kitchen over-the-top. The focal point of the room is a marble tile mosaic over the range -- adding to the room's elegance and high-end look.
Work with White
See how to work with white in your kitchen -- from cabinets to countertops.
Added Sophistication
Alabama white marble with a double-ogee edge contrasts with stained alder cabinetry on the island. The marble brings a sophisticated touch to the cozy, hardworking kitchen.
Using All the Marble
This kitchen features a large island with a honed statuary marble top. Subtle marble accents are used throughout the kitchen, such as the shelves in the cooktop area which were made from leftover pieces of marble.
Classic Surface
A honed marble countertop on the island combines with several other materials to give this kitchen a classic yet clean-lined feel. The dark veining in the marble surface ties together the mix of black and white materials and finishes throughout the room.
Contrasting Calacatta
Smooth Calacatta marble covers the countertops, and marble tile covers the backsplash. The crisp white marble contrasts the dark stained cabinetry. The custom-cut marble for the backsplash creates a dramatic focal point.
Matching Veins
A 2 ½-inch-thick slab of Carrara marble contrasts the dark granite countertops throughout the kitchen. The gray veins in the marble match the soft gray cabinetry and the stainless-steel appliances.