Marble Countertop Ideas

February 19, 2016
A gallery of beautiful marble countertop ideas to suit all kitchen styles.
Start Slideshow

1 of 10

Cohesive Marble Look

Marble countertops add a crisp, elegant look to this white kitchen. The traditional white marble is also used in the backsplash creating a cohesive look.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Contemporary Cut

Contribute to the contemporary look of your kitchen by customizing the width and cut of your marble countertops. This countertop is made of a 2-inch-thick marble slab and is finished with a square edge for a modern and clean look.

3 of 10

Stand-Out Surface

A marble-topped island stands out against the warm, caramel-toned cabinets underneath and the pale yellow counters around the perimeter. The sleek, white marble matches the white cabinetry and provides a clean work space for meal preparation.

Advertisement

4 of 10

Marble Focal Point

Marble counters and a slab backsplash send this clean-lined kitchen over-the-top. The focal point of the room is a marble tile mosaic over the range -- adding to the room's elegance and high-end look.

5 of 10

Work with White

See how to work with white in your kitchen -- from cabinets to countertops.

6 of 10

Added Sophistication

Alabama white marble with a double-ogee edge contrasts with stained alder cabinetry on the island. The marble brings a sophisticated touch to the cozy, hardworking kitchen.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 10

Using All the Marble

This kitchen features a large island with a honed statuary marble top. Subtle marble accents are used throughout the kitchen, such as the shelves in the cooktop area which were made from leftover pieces of marble.

8 of 10

Classic Surface

A honed marble countertop on the island combines with several other materials to give this kitchen a classic yet clean-lined feel. The dark veining in the marble surface ties together the mix of black and white materials and finishes throughout the room.

9 of 10

Contrasting Calacatta

Smooth Calacatta marble covers the countertops, and marble tile covers the backsplash. The crisp white marble contrasts the dark stained cabinetry. The custom-cut marble for the backsplash creates a dramatic focal point.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 10

Matching Veins

A 2 ½-inch-thick slab of Carrara marble contrasts the dark granite countertops throughout the kitchen. The gray veins in the marble match the soft gray cabinetry and the stainless-steel appliances.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next