Pros and Cons of Countertop Materials
Weigh the pros and cons of different countertop materials to find the perfect fit for your space.
Natural stone, such as granite, marble, soapstone, limestone, and slate, varies in color and pattern, which means that no two slabs are exactly alike. Before purchasing a slab, take a large sample home to make sure you've found the perfect piece.
PROS:
• Durable
• Heat-resistant
• Always stylish
CONS:
• Susceptible to stains
• Requires routine maintenance, including cleaning and sealing
• Scratches and cracks (but can be buffed) Budget: $50-$150/sq foot
Engineered Stone
More durable than natural stone, engineered stone -- a composite material made of resins plus natural stone such as quartz, marble, or granite -- is available in a wide variety of colors, textures, and finishes.
PROS:
• Durable
• Scratch-resistant
• Stain-resistant
• Easy to clean
CONS:
• Not as natural-looking as solid stone
• Heat exposure over time might cause damage Budget: $50-$100/sq foot
Solid-Surfacing
Solid-surfacing is a low-maintenance, budget-friendly alternative to natural or engineered stone. Consisting of a combination of manufactured materials, solid-surfacing can be easily customized to suit your needs. PROS:
• Does not fade
• Stain-resistant
• Can be repaired
CONS:
• Can be scorched
• Can be scratched
• Not as natural-looking as stone and engineered stone Budget: $40-$150/sq foot
Laminate
Laminate gets its look from high-quality printed paper, making it inexpensive and widely available.
PROS:
• Stain-resistant
• Easy to clean
• Low cost
CONS:
• Can be scorched, cut, and scratched
• Can be installed only with a drop-in sink
• Hard to repair Budget: $15-$65/sq foot
Concrete
Concrete countertops are less common -- but no less stylish -- than natural stone countertops and complement a broad range of styles.
PROS:
• Durable
• Heat-resistant
• Easily customized
CONS:
• Extremely heavy
• Must be sealed regularly to avoid stains and moisture
Stainless Steel
Borrowed from restaurant kitchens, stainless-steel countertops are an ideal cook's companion.
PROS:
• Antibacterial
• Stain-resistant
• Heat-resistant
CONS:
• Scratches and dents easily
Wood
Whether you opt for traditional cherry or hardworking butcher block, wood adds instant warmth to any kitchen design.
PROS:
• Ages well with use
• Certain types can be used as a cutting surface
CONS:
• Vulnerable to moisture, heat, and stains
• Requires frequent maintenance
Recycled Glass
Eco-friendly recycled-glass countertops offer a unique look well-suited to contemporary kitchens.
PROS:
• Durable
• Heat-resistant
• Stain-resistant
CONS:
• Hard to repair
More for You
Countertop Material Finder Take our quiz and find the best countertop material for your kitchen and your budget. Countertop Buying Guide Learn more about the countertop options for your kitchen.
Comments (1)