How to Apply a Faux-Concrete Countertop Finish

Add a concrete sheen to any countertop with our easy how-to tutorial. We'll show you how to create a finish that rivals the weight (and the price tag) of real concrete.

Concrete countertops are popular—they're durable, versatile and easy to clean, and they give off a chic industrial vibe. But oftentimes they have to be custom built for the home—meaning costs climb fast. Luckily, there's an easy DIY solution: a faux-concrete finish. A basic MDF countertop receives a facelift with the help of a gray feather finish, sandpaper, and sealer, and we'll show you how to get the look in your own home.

What You Need

Plastic drop cloth

MDF countertop

Primer

Safety glasses and face mask

5-gallon bucket

Ardex Feather Finish in gray, 10 pounds

Electric drill and mixing attachment

Putty knife

Plastic scraper

Electric sander or sanding block, 60- and 220-grit sandpaper

Damp cloth or wet/dry vac

Sealer (we used Buddy Rhodes Satin Concrete Sealer)

Before You Begin: Prep and Prime

Assemble your materials. Protect work surface and surrounding areas with plastic drop cloths. Prime MDF countertop and let dry.

Step 1: Mix Finish

Wearing safety glasses and a face mask, mix Feather Finish with water to desired consistency, following package instructions. We mixed ours in a 5-gallon bucket using an electric drill and mixing attachment until it reached the consistency of toothpaste.

Step 2: Coat the Counter

Using a putty knife, spread a thin layer of mixture over the primed MDF. Coat the top and all sides, spreading smooth. Use a plastic scraper to knock off the texture and smooth the surface further. Let dry 20 minutes, then smooth the edges with a damp finger. Let dry.

Step 3: Sand the Surface

Sand the surface using 60-grit sandpaper. Wipe with a damp cloth or clean with a wet/dry vac.

Step 4: Repeat

Repeat Steps 2 and 3 four times. On the fourth sanding, use 220-grit sandpaper to sand the surface.

Step 5: Seal It Up

