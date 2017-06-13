How to Apply a Faux-Concrete Countertop Finish
Add a concrete sheen to any countertop with our easy how-to tutorial. We'll show you how to create a finish that rivals the weight (and the price tag) of real concrete.
Concrete countertops are popular—they're durable, versatile and easy to clean, and they give off a chic industrial vibe. But oftentimes they have to be custom built for the home—meaning costs climb fast. Luckily, there's an easy DIY solution: a faux-concrete finish. A basic MDF countertop receives a facelift with the help of a gray feather finish, sandpaper, and sealer, and we'll show you how to get the look in your own home.
What You Need
- Plastic drop cloth
- MDF countertop
- Primer
- Safety glasses and face mask
- 5-gallon bucket
- Ardex Feather Finish in gray, 10 pounds
- Electric drill and mixing attachment
- Putty knife
- Plastic scraper
- Electric sander or sanding block, 60- and 220-grit sandpaper
- Damp cloth or wet/dry vac
- Sealer (we used Buddy Rhodes Satin Concrete Sealer)
Before You Begin: Prep and Prime
Assemble your materials. Protect work surface and surrounding areas with plastic drop cloths. Prime MDF countertop and let dry.
Step 1: Mix Finish
Wearing safety glasses and a face mask, mix Feather Finish with water to desired consistency, following package instructions. We mixed ours in a 5-gallon bucket using an electric drill and mixing attachment until it reached the consistency of toothpaste.
Step 2: Coat the Counter
Using a putty knife, spread a thin layer of mixture over the primed MDF. Coat the top and all sides, spreading smooth. Use a plastic scraper to knock off the texture and smooth the surface further. Let dry 20 minutes, then smooth the edges with a damp finger. Let dry.
Step 3: Sand the Surface
Sand the surface using 60-grit sandpaper. Wipe with a damp cloth or clean with a wet/dry vac.
Step 4: Repeat
Repeat Steps 2 and 3 four times. On the fourth sanding, use 220-grit sandpaper to sand the surface.
Step 5: Seal It Up
Apply five coats of satin concrete sealer using a clean cloth and following manufacturer's instructions. Let dry.
