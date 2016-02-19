Beyond Basic White Kitchen

February 19, 2016
Distinctive elements elevate this petite white kitchen from standard to stunning.
Layers of Luxury

The kitchen designer layered this petite kitchen with elegant materials and sparkling accessories. A barrel-vaulted ceiling, distinctive range hood, and mirrored cabinets bring in the elegance, while crisp white cabinetry anchors the classic look.

Mirrored Elements

Clad in stainless steel, the curvilinear vent hood mimics the shape of the barrel-vaulted ceiling. Antiqued-mirror doors on either side bounce light around the room and add a fresh twist to glass-front cabinets.

Sparkle & Shine

Mirrors on cabinet doors are a clutter-concealing alternative to glass and mix well with the polished-nickel cabinet hardware and metal range hood.

Streamlined Materials

Continuing the countertop material as a backsplash presents a simple, streamlined look. Since the kitchen is attached to a small living area, the designer tried to keep the number of materials to a minimum.

Maximize Storage & Style

Floor-to-ceiling cabinets take full advantage of vertical storage space and continue into the living area to visually join the two rooms. The peninsula separates the kitchen from the sitting area and also serves as buffet.

Eye-Catching Faucet

A vintage-style bridge faucet is a pretty feature on the peninsula between the kitchen and living area. The deep double sink is perfect for entertaining and hiding dirty dishes from the adjoining room.

Warm Wood Accents

To provide even more storage and display space and to bring warm wood tones into the room, the homeowners added a wooden hutch they found at a local antiques shop.

Double-Duty Cabinets

The cabinetry continues into the sitting room and serves as an entertainment center and a place for storing more dishes. A rolling ladder keeps everything accessible and also breaks up the wall of white.

Counter Intelligence

A countertop cabinet provides a garage for everyday small appliances, another effort to maximize space and keep the petite kitchen free of clutter.

