This Kitchen Takes Neutral to the Next Level
Style Status
When it comes to neutral color, gray is the new black, and this classic kitchen elevates the hue past standard status. A peninsula adjacent to the kitchen supplements a narrow island. Vibrant red numbers from an old gas station and a punchy pink suede rug in the casual dining area add kisses of color to the tone-on-tone scheme.
Monochromatic Masterpiece
Retro latch-style hardware lends a nostalgic touch to wall cabinets with classic styling. Glass-front upper cabinets store seldom-used serving pieces. To make the kitchen feel bigger, the homeowners avoided distinctly different colors, instead focusing on a single hue then adding tints and shades from the same family. Tile and stone with similar tones seamlessly blend surfaces to keep the eye moving.
Pretty Meets Practical
The kitchen's versatile gray base hue coats cabinetry and the island alike while also serving practical purposes. It is the perfect complement to white marble countertops, a subway tile backsplash, and chocolate brown hardwood flooring. Not only does the neutral color provide more depth than an all-white space, but it also visually enlarges the compact kitchen.
Vintage Inspiration
Antique Belgian pendant lights, which were discovered at a local store that sells vintage fixtures, lend an industrial vibe to the kitchen's classic finishes. The fixtures prove practical as task lighting as well as fashionable as stand-alone statement pieces.
Timeless Touches
An apron-front sink is a timeless choice in this small, neutral space. Hefty millwork accentuates the arch above the window, while carved corbels on cabinetry provide pretty detail. White accessories and dishware reflect in a polished-nickel faucet with a vintage profile.
Open and Airy
Open shelves along the sink wall brighten the room and keep everyday essentials close at hand. The shelves feature a thick edge that gives them a more substantial look.
Island Oasis
A narrow central island, which includes a gas cooktop, work space, and storage, makes quick work of meal prep. The island pairs its cooktop with a downdraft ventilation system that can be lowered when not in use. Just a few steps from the island, a walk-in pantry contains other kitchen essentials.
Texture Play
Polished-nickel cup pulls add a bit of shine to the gray cabinets. The flooring is oak with a medium stain. Recessed-panel cabinet doors create intriguingly subtle shadows to boost interest with texture. A mix of matte and glossy finishes, distinctive wood grain, and metal furnishings jazz up the overall room design.
