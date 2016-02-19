25 Winning Kitchen Color Schemes for a Look You'll Love Forever
Dove Gray + Maple Gold + Mixed Metals
Warm dove gray and gold-toned maple abound in this modern farmhouse kitchen. Light maple floors and rustic wood beams offer natural texture that contrasts with a sleek subway tile backsplash and deeply swirled marble countertops. Aged brass hardware pops against simple Shaker-style cabinets painted gray. Dual pendants with copper shades introduce another metal to the mix.
White + Blue + Green
White kitchens get a personality update when accented with a colorful tile backsplash. Here, glossy green subway tile adds color to a transitional-style kitchen outfitted with white Shaker-style cabinets and black stone countertops. Multihued dishes add another burst of color on open cabinet shelves.
Blonde Wood + White + Black
Classic yet modern, this timeless kitchen sets off its elegant black cabinets and bold floor tile with a warm wood island. The distressed blonde wood finish anchors the space and grounds the high-contrast kitchen color scheme. White-tiled walls and marble countertops create continuity throughout. Brass cabinet hardware and fixtures add shine that brightens the dark kitchen cabinet paint color.
Muted Sage Green + Warm White + Natural Wood
Cabinets painted a pale sage green add a casual, calming feel to this kitchen. A white tile backsplash is a quiet complement to the kitchen cabinet color, but a unique herringbone pattern gives it personality. The natural wood finish on floors and the island cabinetry introduce warmth and texture.
Navy Blue + Gold + Gray
Navy blue and gold make a bright and bold kitchen color combination. The perfectly preppy kitchen color scheme looks striking when blue is used on an island or base cabinetry and gold sparkles as hardware and fixtures. A gray tile backsplash sets a subtle stage for the colorful kitchen island, while framed artwork pulls the kitchen color scheme together.
Citron + Stainless Steel + Black
Yellow plus green equals a high-energy citron color that makes a bold statement in kitchen color schemes. Here, subway-tiled walls showcasing the electric hue add a retro feel. Lower cabinets and appliances feature stainless-steel fronts for a sleek, contemporary look, while black stone countertops anchor the room. The gray-painted ceiling features a high sheen that mimics the shine of stainless-steel surfaces.
Mint Green + White + Black
Some kitchen paint color ideas aren't meant to stand out. Pairing pastel tones with white creates a bright, airy kitchen color scheme that feels calm and inviting. Mint-green cabinets are just a few shades off the cool white of metal barstools, a retro-style white refrigerator, and a subway tile backsplash. Black grout lines between tiles and matte black wall sconces add punch to the light color palette.
Orange + Black + Gray
Bright and bold, this contemporary kitchen color scheme partners blaze-orange cabinets with a warm gray island. Dark-stained wood countertops and light-washed ceiling beams bring in a natural feel that contrasts with more modern elements. Large windows let in plentiful light that reflects off the cabinetry's shiny finish.
Icy Blue + White + Dove Gray
This large kitchen is full of light thanks to its bright kitchen paint colors. Natural light paired with a white plank ceiling and cabinetry help make the space feel more open. A white marble slab creates strong contrast with the icy-blue island paint color. Metal pulls on the cabinets and drawers add shine to the room. Added sparkle comes from the dove gray backsplash tiles, while reddish-brown floors keep the room grounded and add warmth to the space.
White + Black + Brown
Give kitchen color schemes with white cabinets a bold hit of contrast. In this case, that accent color is black. Flooded with natural light, this neutral kitchen is welcoming instead of cold. Natural wood on the beams and range hood keep the look cozy and casual.
Coral + White + Black
This kitchen color scheme idea is perfect for small kitchens. A wallpapered ceiling introduces vibrant coral to an otherwise neutral kitchen. Applying wallpaper only on the ceiling draws eyes upward to make the small kitchen look larger and injects bold color and pattern without overwhelming. Glass-front cabinetry contributes to an open, airy look.
White + Olive Green + Brown
You might not expect a green refrigerator to look good, but in an all-white kitchen, it becomes the focal point of the room. The key to incorporating a colorful kitchen appliance is to make sure the rest of the room provides a quiet backdrop. Brown countertops and shelves provide a neutral transition from striking white to saturated green.
Spring Green + White + Dark Brown
The contrast between modern kitchen cabinet paint colors and worn-in wood makes this one-of-a-kind kitchen work. The industrial-yet-rugged look is amplified with simple metal pendants, steel stools, and bright green paint on the cabinetry. The amount of natural light in this room prevents the dark wood from leaving the kitchen feeling like a cave. White paneled walls also help to create contrast between the darker wood on the ceiling and floors.
Navy + Snow White
Hardwood floors give this kitchen color scheme a rugged quality that juxtaposes the modern appliances and accessories that make up the rest of the room. Stark white subway tiles and countertops pop against the deep navy blue cabinets. Steel pulls are sleek and add high-end quality to the room. Navy cabinets almost blend together with their simple facades. An abstract chandelier makes a subtle statement with its plain white color and intricate lines.
Burnt Orange + Powder Blue
A powerful kitchen paint color combination of burnt orange and light powder blue makes this kitchen a standout. The warmth of the orange accents is tempered by the cool blue and brick tones. Dark hardwood floors also work to anchor the room. Artwork and kitchen accessories repeat the room's color scheme.
Keys to Kitchen Color Scheme Success
The best kitchen paint colors work together harmoniously to create a clean, welcoming environment. Watch and learn how to build a color scheme in your kitchen that does exactly that. This example builds upon a sage green kitchen color scheme.
White + Pale Blue + Cobalt Blue
Choosing different tints and shades of blue for your kitchen color scheme creates a water-inspired color palette that's sure to soothe. Cobalt blue slab countertops enhance white shiplap walls. The island's brown base and the pale hardwood floor bring the color of sand to mind, an appropriate partner to the cool, watery hues surrounding them. A pair of copper pendants and wood barstools add warmth.
Copper + Cream
The unique kitchen paint color combination of copper and cream gives this kitchen a fresh, modern look that is made up of only earth tones. Handmade iron pendants above the island bring yet another metal into the mix among the copper hood and stainless-steel oven and faucet. Reclaimed chestnut wood adds character to the island top. The mosaic backsplash consists of dark chocolate, cream, copper, and small hints of blue tiles. Copper pots and vases carry the copper theme throughout the rest of the room.
Apple Green + Cherry Red + Blue
Direct opposites on the color wheel, green and red are natural companions. In kitchens, these complementary hues create a playful, energizing effect. Here, crisp green walls mingle with bright red accessories and white cabinetry. Dark grout lines add definition to the subway tile backsplash, while a blue rug contributes another hue to the whimsical kitchen color scheme.
Earthy Taupe + White
Taupe and white sound like a bland kitchen cabinet color scheme until you consider the possibilities for accessorizing. In this neutral kitchen, jaunty red transferware perks up a display shelf that's integrated into gray Shaker-style cabinets. Glass-front cabinet doors hold white dishes, but they could just as easily hold red ones for extra color. A white subway-tile backsplash frames the classic curves of a gooseneck faucet.
Blue Gray + Chocolate + Black
Soothing shades of gray, brown, and black give this traditional kitchen a natural vibe that's enhanced by the honey-tone hardwood floor. The color on the kitchen tile has a slight hint of blue to give it some interest. The cabinet hardware and barstools add extra dashes of black.
White + Violet + Charcoal
Expansive windows drench this cool-hue kitchen with sunlight, keeping it from becoming a dreary, cavernous space. Instead, the purple island and charcoal tile backsplash mingle happily with white, stainless steel, and natural wood to create a room with a fresh attitude. Gold accents add sparkle throughout.
Bright Red + White + Dark Blue
Kitchen color schemes with white cabinets are often partnered with red or blue accents for a classic color palette. Teaming the three colors into one nautical-inspired scheme takes confidence and a willingness to live with bright colors year-round. Here, a bright blue soffit and matching backsplash accentuate banks of cabinetry: white on top, red below. Glass-front cabinet doors add a sense of fun when stocked with dishes in coordinated stripes and solids.
Cocoa Brown + Sage Green
This down-to-earth kitchen partners cocoa-brown base cabinets with a sage-green backsplash to create a soothing atmosphere. Speckled granite and white upper cabinets add subtle pattern to the small kitchen color scheme. A subtle kitchen runner energizes the space.
Green-Gray + Baby Blue + White
Warm gray cabinets, white countertops, and sky-blue subway tiles create a kitchen color scheme that's restful and serene. Painting the cabinet interiors blue carries the hue nearly up to the ceiling and offers a pretty backdrop for favorite dishes. When you're working with gray kitchen color schemes, you'll have to decide if you want a warm or cool tone to the grays. Blue bucket accent chairs are a cheerful presence in the dining area.