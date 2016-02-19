Green Kitchen Design Ideas
Kitchen in Greens and Golds
Like leaves turning colors in early autumn, this kitchen combines greens, golds, and browns into a nature-inspired palette. A bright green finish makes the cabinets and island stand out against their brown counterparts. Painting the upper cabinets' beaded-board backs the same shade of green creates a dramatic spot for displaying white pottery. The variegated subway tile backsplash features earth tones that draw the cabinets, woodwork, and hardwood floor into a harmonious whole.
Pistachio-Green Kitchen
Pistachio-green cabinetry with a distressed finish and detailed moldings makes this kitchen look as though it could be original to this 90-year-old home. Subtly patterned wallpaper and granite countertops in tone-on-tone beige add a sense of luxury while letting the cabinetry take center stage. The arched valance over the sink mimics the arched limestone range hood on the opposite wall. Both display creamy tones that suit the room's soothing color palette.
Seafoam-Green Kitchen
As refreshing as a dip in the ocean, this kitchen pairs seafoam-green cabinets with a white floor and accessories for a simple cottage look. White dishes and serving pieces stand out against a matching painted-green beaded-board backdrop. Stainless-steel appliances add a subtle gleam, while a red brick backsplash adds color and texture. To perfect your cottage kitchen, keep in mind that cottage style embraces pastels, so add pale yellow and blue accessories at will.
Key Lime Kitchen
Key lime-glazed subway tile makes a vibrant background for a dramatic stainless-steel range hood and massive white island in this open kitchen. Additional infusions of the verdant hue include a deep green granite countertop, green-and-white polka-dot chairs, and fresh green accessories. Orange accents add an energetic buzz.
Freshly Green
Fresh green cabinets add blocks of color to a simple kitchen sheathed in neutral beige and white. Richly stained walnut countertops and a coordinating wine rack above the fridge infuse the room with the warmth of wood. Using coarsely woven storage baskets on open shelves adds interesting texture to the mix.
Soft Green Kitchen
Simple and classic, this kitchen features soft green Shaker-style cabinets paired with honed black granite countertops and unobtrusive brass hardware. Accessorizing the green cabinets with browns and tans -- from the focal-point mural and woven shades to the hardwood floor -- adds an earthy personality. A white subway tile backsplash with dark groutlines adds the look of age.
Farmhouse Green
Mixed cabinetry finishes, rustic ceiling beams, and a furniture-style island give this earthy kitchen a farmhouse quality that belies its real age (circa 1990s). Mossy greens and browns -- inspired by a wooded rural setting -- give the cabinets a distressed finish, as if layers of paint had been applied over time. The sink base wears a rich brown wood finish, as do the maple countertops. An apron-front soapstone sink adds to the classic farmhouse flavor.
Contemporary Chartreuse
Sleek and angular, this contemporary kitchen blends chartreuse cabinetry with a coal-black granite countertop and backsplash for dramatic results. A translucent shade offers privacy without obstructing the sunlight entering the room. Stainless-steel fixtures and hardware add sparkle.
Eclectic Citrus Kitchen
Bright citrus colors -- green, yellow, and orange -- turn this simple kitchen into a tropical gathering place. White Carrara marble countertops, black-painted cabinetry, and a neutral grasscloth wall covering keep the bright colors from becoming overwhelming. Ribbed-glass pendants above the island add a hint of sparkle.
Cottage Comfort
White cabinets with beaded-board door panels establish the cottage look of this light, bright kitchen. But the sea green island and subway tile backsplash give the room a more colorful personality. Plus, its painted beaded-board surface celebrates every curve of the white vintage-style barstools. A warmly stained hardwood floor and beige granite countertops add neutral strength to the pretty palette.
Tiled in Green
This wraparound arrangement of white cabinets and open shelving gets its earthy personality from a tile backsplash in variegated greens. The all-wood island and hardwood floor complement the tiles' naturalistic tints and shades. Black granite countertops offer a strong presence that contrasts without detracting from the tile's artful presence.
Pop of Orange
Soft shades of green and gray give this simple kitchen its restful personality. White woodwork and cabinetry allow the sage-green walls to pop, while the gray-painted island sits serenely in the center of the action. Bright orange stool cushions and a patterned area rug add splashes of color.
Green Granite
Varying shades of green take their cue from the granite countertops in this kitchen. Watery glass tiles and a cool green wall combine with creamy white trim to create a sophisticated and elegant look. Reflective surfaces lighten the space.
Just a Hint of Green
Color emphasizes the angular shapes in this contemporary kitchen. From the ceiling's sage green to the slate backsplash accented with glass tile squares to the granite-topped island, green is the way to go. Its cool qualities allow the warm mix of honey- and cherry-stained maple cabinetry to pop.
Peppy Green
Vibrant chartreuse cabinets make a dramatic statement in a kitchen that begins with sterile white walls. Stainless-steel appliances and glossy gray granite countertops add polish, while a striped banquette in the corner injects tropical flair. The room is grounded with richly stained hardwood planks.