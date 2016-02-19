17 Blue Kitchen Ideas for a Refreshingly Colorful Cooking Space

Using multiple shades of the same color can create a tailored look with a color scheme that's easy to pull together. Take your cue from a paint swatch: Use one of the lightest shades on the walls and one of the darker shades on an accent, such as an island or a peninsula, as was done in this kitchen. The pale blue walls support the deeper shade of gray-blue applied to the peninsula's beaded-board paneling. Pale blue and white paint help the antique table-turned-island integrate into cabinetry's style fold. White marble countertops with gray veining tie the various components together.