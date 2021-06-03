Should You Buy Stock Cabinets or Custom Cabinets for Your Kitchen Renovation?

Whether you're building a new home or want to renovate your current space, one of the biggest showpieces in the kitchen is your cabinets. As you begin planning your remodel, you'll need to choose from either stock kitchen cabinets or custom cabinets.

With stock cabinetry, speed of installation and cost are on your side, while custom cabinets allow you to add special features and detailed craftsmanship. "There are two major factors in distinguishing stock versus custom cabinets: product selection and pricing," says Eugene Makanev, president of RTA Cabinet Supply LLC, a supplier of ready-to-assemble and pre-assembled cabinetry. Although custom cabinets can be significantly more expensive, they're not always of higher quality.

"Stock cabinets are pre-manufactured; they can be supplied as ready-to-assemble or pre-assembled. Custom cabinets are made to order; they can be customized to almost any color, size, and shape," Makanex says. If you're ready to dive into cabinet shopping, here are the expert tips you need to know for choosing kitchen cabinets you'll love for years to come.

Plan Desired Installation Time

Cabinet installation timelines vary by type. "Custom cabinets are normally more labor-intensive and time-consuming to install since they often come with additional accessories, unusual construction features, and require a custom approach," says Makanev. "Custom cabinets are also more expensive and involve longer lead times. It means installers have to be more careful with measuring and preparation." Be sure to factor in what type of cabinets you plan to use when outlining your renovation timeline.

Choose Special Features

If you're interested in adding one-of-a-kind features, such as an appliance garage or a coffee station, to your new cabinet layout, custom cabinets might be the answer. "Custom sizes, hardware, and moldings are in-demand features and the custom cabinet sizes will help to fully utilize all available kitchen space," says Makanev. "The ability to choose custom hardware or integrate organizing options will add functionality to any kitchen, and cabinet moldings play an important role in the overall kitchen look."

According to David Steckel, home expert at Thumbtack, other custom cabinet features include hidden doors to adjacent rooms; ladders within a drawer to reach upper cabinets; charging stations; hydraulics; and endless storage opportunities.

However, not all cabinet storage features are limited to custom installations. "Be aware that these days, stock cabinets come with more features," he says. For example, appliance garages are available in some stock cabinet lines and a coffee station can be created on-site with the right carpentry skills.

Pay Attention to Pricing

Cost is a major factor when deciding between custom and stock cabinetry. "An average 10-foot by 10-foot kitchen with stock cabinets costs about $3,500," says Makanev. "Custom cabinet pricing is difficult to determine without knowing all project specifications and homeowner's ideas, but custom cabinets with regular features will normally start at $7,000 for a 10-foot by 10-foot kitchen. Usually, custom cabinets go in larger homes with larger kitchens and involve high-end features, which makes pricing even higher."

