19 Popular Kitchen Cabinet Colors with Long-Lasting Appeal
Wood and White Kitchen Cabinets
The two-tone look is a popular choice for kitchen cabinetry, but you don't have to choose bold colors to make an impact. This kitchen pairs rift-sawn white oak on top with soft white cabinetry below. The contrast creates a more dynamic look, but the neutral tones offer timeless appeal.
White cabinet paint color: Revere Pewter HC-172, Benjamin Moore
Gray Kitchen Cabinetry
Gray paint colors remain a favorite for kitchen cabinetry for their versatility and contemporary look. When choosing gray cabinet colors, pay attention to whether the undertones are warm or cool. These kitchen cabinets have a warmer color temperature that pairs well with the floor tile's taupe and off-white tones.
Gray cabinet paint color: Kendall Charcoal HC-166, Benjamin Moore
White Cabinetry Colors
White kitchen cabinet paint colors offer a crisp, classic appearance. When paired with traditional elements such as subway tile and aged brass accents, white kitchens have enduring style. To add interest, consider painting the island in a contrasting color. Here, Benjamin Moore's Newburyport Blue HC-155 adds a cool, coastal feel to this white kitchen.
White cabinet paint color: White Dove OC-17, Benjamin Moore
Rich Yellow Cabinet Colors
Create a happy, energetic atmosphere in your kitchen with a yellow cabinet paint color. In this room, cheerful yellow cabinets paired with antique pendant fixtures and soapstone countertops create an inviting vintage look. The sunny hue enhances the simple cabinetry style and welcomes guests into this cozy cottage kitchen.
Yellow cabinet paint color: Babouche No. 223, Farrow & Ball
Eggshell Kitchen Cabinets
Infuse a classic charm into your kitchen with cream-colored cabinets. The subdued shade allows for experimentation with pops of color on kitchen accessories while keeping the room warm and inviting. Creamy white cabinet paint colors work particularly well in farmhouse-style kitchens that feature rustic elements such as aged wood or metal accents.
Cream cabinet paint color: Acadia White OC-38, Benjamin Moore
Cool Mint Cabinet Paint Colors
Light, mint-green cabinets soften this kitchen's hardworking edges. The pastel paint color brightens the space and reflects its shiny white subway tile backsplash. Paired with an antique-inspired light fixture and oil-rubbed bronze hardware, the effect is equal parts modern and vintage.
Cabinet paint color: Tea Light 471, Benjamin Moore
Ideas for Kitchen Cabinet Colors
Give kitchen cabinets an inexpensive facelift with a fresh coat of paint. First, there are a few things you should consider to help with your cabinetry color decision. Watch as we share our tips for choosing the right color for your style.
Light Gray Kitchen Cabinets
Built-in custom cabinets get a sleek neutral finish from a coat of gray color. The pleasing blend of traditional cabinetry with modern warm gray paint creates a casual, comfortable kitchen atmosphere. Rich hardwood floors and crisp white trim add contrast, making the cabinetry paint color read as a soft taupe.
Cabinet paint color: Rockport Gray HC-105, Benjamin Moore
Classic Blue Cabinet Paint Colors
Soothing ocean-blue cabinets bring coastal comfort to a kitchen. Contrasted with white shiplap siding and concrete counters, the beachy blue hue takes center stage in this kitchen without overwhelming. This light blue paint color leans a bit gray, so it works well with brushed nickel hardware and stainless-steel appliances.
Cabinet paint color: Blue Twilight 5001-1C, Valspar
Sage Green Kitchen Cabinetry
Earthy sage is savory on its own yet mild enough to enhance other hues throughout the kitchen. This green cabinet color reads as a sandy neutral or pale leaf green depending on the light. Try painting kitchen cabinets with this delicate green as an alternative to gray.
Cabinet paint color: Fawn No. 10, Farrow & Ball
Zesty Orange Kitchen Cabinet Color
Give your kitchen a fresh start with a juicy citrus hue. A bold orange cabinet color provides a brilliant contrast to this room's crisp black countertops and shiny white backsplash. Most variations of gray, including muted and charcoal tones, work well with a range of oranges.
Cabinet paint color: Raucous Orange SW 6883, Sherwin-Williams
Creamy White Kitchen Cabinets
Creamy white cabinets are the hallmark of a traditional kitchen. Dark stone countertops and a coat of clean white paint allow this kitchen's charming Craftsman-inspired cabinetry to pop against a warm yellow wall color. Polished nickel cup pulls reinforce the aged style.
Cabinet paint color: Navajo White SW 6126, Sherwin-Williams
White Kitchen Cabinet Ideas
Not all white cabinet paint colors are created equal. The classic neutral hue comes in a range of distinct shades. Check out some of our top white paint colors for cabinets to help you make the right choice.
Charcoal Gray Cabinet Paint Colors
Choose dark charcoal gray for a bold yet still neutral cabinet paint color. For elevated style, balance deep slate cabinets with crisp white walls and sleek silver finishes. The moody cabinet paint color hides scuffs in high traffic areas, looks sophisticated with stainless-steel appliances, and adds depth to your kitchen.
Cabinet paint color: Deep Space 2125-20, Benjamin Moore
Pale Yellow-Green Cabinetry
Celadon cabinetry pairs playfully with the aqua enameled range in this casual cottage kitchen. The green hue connects the room with nature while emphasizing a fun, laidback style. Balance the painted cabinets with a light, neutral wall color, and reserve wood or dark tones for flooring.
Cabinet paint color: Leaf Bud 6005-5B, Valspar
Warm Taupe Cabinet Paint Colors
An inviting blend of brown and gray creates the warm cabinetry paint color in this clean-lined kitchen. The neutral hue reappears in the room's tumbled-stone backsplash and amplifies pale yellow walls. Black countertops have a grounding effect.
Cabinet paint color: Berkshire Beige AC-2, Benjamin Moore
Soft Yellow Cabinet Colors
Pale butterscotch cabinetry provides a quiet glow in the morning light. The timeless off-white hue picks up the natural light of this classic kitchen. Paired with wire mesh cabinet doors and warm hardwood floors, the cabinet paint color reinforces an old-world feel.
Cabinet paint color: Twisted Oak Path 228, Benjamin Moore
Greige Kitchen Cabinet Paint Colors
Polished brass hardware adds glamour to kitchen cabinets painted a warm mix of gray and beige. Mix up neutral kitchen cabinet finishes with pops of vibrant color, like the bright yellow shade featured on this breakfast area's traditional Windsor chairs. Because the greige paint color features yellow undertones, it mixes beautifully with warm-hued accents.
Cabinet paint color: Conservative Gray SW 6183, Sherwin-Williams
Baby Blue Cabinet Colors
A rich blue cabinet, designed to look like a freestanding hutch, adds a touch of color to an otherwise cream-and-brown kitchen color scheme. Blue cabinetry is inherently calming yet stands out from neutral surroundings. A slightly distressed finish gives the blue cabinet color a charming, antique appearance.
Cabinet paint color: New Hope Gray 2130-50, Benjamin Moore