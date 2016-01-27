Kitchen Cabinets in White
Versatile Cabinet Options
White kitchen cabinets are versatile and easy to dress up. Although usually available in laminate or thermofoil (which can be difficult to paint over), more expensive custom wood cabinets can be ordered in a painted white or cream finish with distressed or glazed details.
White Kitchen Cabinet Paint Colors
White kitchen cabinets are a popular choice, but with so many shades of white to choose from, how can you get the look right? We break it down with our top white paint colors for kitchen cabinets.
Wood and White
With plenty of options, white kitchen cabinets don't have to be basic. If you want a warmer look, shift direction and use wood cabinetry for your island. Use the same hardware on both the white peimeter cabinets and the island, or the same countertop on both to tie the look together.
Style Options
Like a little black dress, white kitchen cabinets are appropriate almost anywhere, whether your space is sleek and modern or warm and traditional. Full-overlay cabinetry -- with doors that cover the entire cabinet frame -- present a minimalist profile, which works well in a modern kitchen. Pair the streamlined cabinetry with similarly styled hardware for the ultimate modern look.
Warm Up White
An off-white tone, glazing, and distressing techniques will give white kitchen cabinets traditional flair. Detailed door fronts and classic hardware will help solidify cabinetry as truly timeless.
Cottage White
White is a quintenssential cottage hue, which is why white kitchen cabinets work so well for the style. Pair the cabinets with vintage-inspired hardware, sweet pastels, and materials such as beaded board and wood surfaces for the ultimate in cottage style.
Cabinetry Elegance
Even though white is simple, it fits well in elegant, showstopping kitchens. When used in tandem with detailed moldings and trimwork, glass door insets, and rich materials such as marble and stained cherrywood, white kitchen cabinets convey formality and grace.
Old-World White
Glaze applied to the edges, carved details, and reliefs gives white kitchen cabinets instant patina. Paneled cabinet doors, antique-inspired hardware, and details such as carved corbels, brackets, and turned legs will also turn white cabinets into old-world charmers.
Learn How to Paint Cabinetry
Want to paint your existing kitchen cabinets white? We'll show you how.
High Style
Glazing and distressing say "traditional," while a high-gloss finish says "modern." The reflective surface of glossy white kitchen cabinets will bounce light around the room and make the space feel bigger and lighter.
Break It Up
If you're concerned that white kitchen cabinet after white kitchen cabinet will turn your room dull, shake it up with a bit of variety. Use glass doors in select upper cabinets, or include open shelves in your plan.
Cabinet Frames
Add a little color to white cabinets with contrasting frames. To DIY this look, remove cabinet doors and paint them white. Once dry, mask off the door panels and paint the frames in your chosen color. Lighter colors work well for the frame. Once you've selected your accent color, pick a white with similar undertones for a look that will be well-blended, not jarring.
Punchy Contrast
A black-and-white color combination is dramatic. When using the duo in a kitchen with white cabinets, keep the look from becoming theatrical by practicing restraint. Opt for black-and-white patterns with an organic or curvy aesthetic, rather than sharp and geometric, and use the black in small doses.
White Kitchen Tips
Cabinetry is the main visual component of a kitchen. Watch and see how to incorporate white kitchen cabinets into your space.
Backsplash Panache
Bring a little pep to white kitchen cabinets with a colorful backsplash. White goes with almost anything, so backsplash options are wide open. Think about the look you want to create and the other elements in your kitchen, such as the floor and countertops, when selecting a backsplash color and material. With these parameters in mind, it will be easy to find something you love.
Simply White
If you crave an all-white look, use texture to your advantage. Subway tiles laid in a herringbone pattern or white stone with a mottled texture will add visual interest to your kitchen without breaking away from a sophisticated white kitchen cabinet scheme.
Simple Update
To create a new white kitchen cabinet look without extensive remodeling, simply remove the doors from a few upper cabinets. Paint the interior of the cabinet boxes white, and show off eye-catching dishes and accessories in your new display space.