Kitchen Cabinet Wood Choices

February 19, 2016
Wood cabinets add natural warmth to kitchens of every size and style. Get inspired by our favorite dark, medium, and light wood kitchen cabinets, including ideas for oak, walnut, fir, and cherry wood cabinets.
Start Slideshow

1 of 18

Dark-Stained Oak

White subway tile and gray-vein granite keep rich dark-stained oak cabinets from weighing down this elegant kitchen. The wood cabinetry is a nod to the home's 1930s roots and creates interesting old-world charm when juxtaposed with lighter hardwood floors and window frames.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 18

Updated Cherry Cabinets

Cabinets: Everything You Need to Know

Transition traditional cherry cabinets into present day with frosted-glass doors, which present a contemporary attitude and reflect light. Dark granite and a gray mosaic tile backsplash make a sleek and stylish statement.

3 of 18

Light Contemporary Wood

Cabinets: Everything You Need to Know

Italian-made modular cabinetry brings furniture-quality styling to this modern kitchen. Slab-front, full-overlay cabinet doors, including on the refrigerator, give a clean look to the storage wall. Beneath the cabinets, a toe-kick features a metal lining for durability and easy cleaning.

Advertisement

4 of 18

Mixed Materials

Cabinets: Everything You Need to Know

Dark walnut base cabinetry combats marks from heavy use, but upper cabinets with a white-painted finish keep this kitchen light and bright. The custom wood cabinets feature classic paneling and are grounded by stained oak floors.

5 of 18

Choose the Perfect Cabinet Paint Color

Breathe new life into your kitchen with a fresh coat of cabinet paint color. Watch as we share the most important step in choosing the best cabinet paint color for your stylish space.

6 of 18

Fresh Fir Cabinets

Oil-rubbed bronze hardware offers the look of worn brass on these Shaker-style cabinets made of Douglas fir. Select upper wood cabinets have ribbed-glass inserts that enhance the vintage look while lightening the visual weight of cabinetry and partially obscuring contents.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 18

Traditional Touches

Custom millwork and cabinet doors with a decorative leaded glass design provide a mix of traditional and antique styles. Windows that span down to the countertop lighten up the dark wood cabinetry.

8 of 18

High Gloss Finish

Cabinets: Everything You Need to Know

Lacquered zebrawood cabinets bring a hint of glam to this small but sophisticated space. The wood cabinets cover most appliances for a streamlined look and contrast with rustic elements like oak floors and ceiling beams.

9 of 18

Light Natural Wood

Purchased cabinet boxes get an inexpensive rustic update from century-old barnwood. The reclaimed planks used on the drawer fronts run horizontally, while the grain runs vertically on the cabinet doors. Although planed and sanded to prevent splinters, the barnwood has a raw, untreated appearance.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 18

Medium-Tone Wood

Custom hickory cabinets add an artisan touch to this farmhouse-style kitchen. The naturally finished wood cabinets boast full-inset doors and drawer fronts that make them look more like fine antique furnishings than standard kitchen decor. A vintage-style rolling ladder reaches up toward a plate rack, open shelving, and curtained cabinets that stretch to the ceiling.

11 of 18

Contemporary Dark Wood

Riftsawn oak cabinetry sports a rich espresso finish in this modern kitchen. Frosted-glass cabinet doors offer a visual break and juxtapose the dark finish for standout style.

12 of 18

Light Modern Oak

For a bright, timeless look, try riftsawn oak cabinets. This custom look features smooth wood doors and nearly invisible hardware in brushed nickel. A single wall cabinet with a frosted-glass front showcases the shapes and tones of a colorful wineglass collection when lit.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 18

Warm Walnut

An armoire-style walnut cabinet lends warm balance to gray-painted base cabinets made from plywood and maple. The oversize glass-front doors and tall shelves allow for colorful dishware in many different sizes to be showcased.

14 of 18

Textured Wood

A simple subway tile backsplash allows the distinctive dark wood cabinetry in this small kitchen to shine. A cabinet finish that lets the wood grain show through picks up on the colors of polished-marble countertops and distressed pewter pulls.

15 of 18

Shades of Gray

Perimeter cabinets made from alder wood get a thin coat of gray stain to warm up this transitional kitchen. The light wood cabinetry and open shelves contrast a riftsawn oak island stained a similar gray for subtle texture.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 18

Custom Cabinets

These inexpensive custom-made alder cabinets combine handmade cabinet boxes with ready-to-assemble face frames, doors, and drawer fronts. Corbels beneath the upper cabinets were crafted out of scraps of alder.

17 of 18

Rustic Exterior

Large, deep nails were used to texture these stylish custom-built oak cabinets complete with decorative drop pulls. The storage tower features a cascading top and replaces traditional upper cabinets while providing plenty of storage.

18 of 18

Dark Wood with Detail

Rich chocolate brown cabinets give an upscale look to the built-in desk area in this open kitchen. The dark stained storage offsets the soft cream and green paint on perimeter wall and island cabinetry.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next