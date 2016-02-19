Kitchen Cabinet Wood Choices
Dark-Stained Oak
White subway tile and gray-vein granite keep rich dark-stained oak cabinets from weighing down this elegant kitchen. The wood cabinetry is a nod to the home's 1930s roots and creates interesting old-world charm when juxtaposed with lighter hardwood floors and window frames.
Updated Cherry Cabinets
Transition traditional cherry cabinets into present day with frosted-glass doors, which present a contemporary attitude and reflect light. Dark granite and a gray mosaic tile backsplash make a sleek and stylish statement.
Light Contemporary Wood
Italian-made modular cabinetry brings furniture-quality styling to this modern kitchen. Slab-front, full-overlay cabinet doors, including on the refrigerator, give a clean look to the storage wall. Beneath the cabinets, a toe-kick features a metal lining for durability and easy cleaning.
Mixed Materials
Dark walnut base cabinetry combats marks from heavy use, but upper cabinets with a white-painted finish keep this kitchen light and bright. The custom wood cabinets feature classic paneling and are grounded by stained oak floors.
Choose the Perfect Cabinet Paint Color
Breathe new life into your kitchen with a fresh coat of cabinet paint color. Watch as we share the most important step in choosing the best cabinet paint color for your stylish space.
Fresh Fir Cabinets
Oil-rubbed bronze hardware offers the look of worn brass on these Shaker-style cabinets made of Douglas fir. Select upper wood cabinets have ribbed-glass inserts that enhance the vintage look while lightening the visual weight of cabinetry and partially obscuring contents.
Traditional Touches
Custom millwork and cabinet doors with a decorative leaded glass design provide a mix of traditional and antique styles. Windows that span down to the countertop lighten up the dark wood cabinetry.
High Gloss Finish
Lacquered zebrawood cabinets bring a hint of glam to this small but sophisticated space. The wood cabinets cover most appliances for a streamlined look and contrast with rustic elements like oak floors and ceiling beams.
Light Natural Wood
Purchased cabinet boxes get an inexpensive rustic update from century-old barnwood. The reclaimed planks used on the drawer fronts run horizontally, while the grain runs vertically on the cabinet doors. Although planed and sanded to prevent splinters, the barnwood has a raw, untreated appearance.
Medium-Tone Wood
Custom hickory cabinets add an artisan touch to this farmhouse-style kitchen. The naturally finished wood cabinets boast full-inset doors and drawer fronts that make them look more like fine antique furnishings than standard kitchen decor. A vintage-style rolling ladder reaches up toward a plate rack, open shelving, and curtained cabinets that stretch to the ceiling.
Contemporary Dark Wood
Riftsawn oak cabinetry sports a rich espresso finish in this modern kitchen. Frosted-glass cabinet doors offer a visual break and juxtapose the dark finish for standout style.
Light Modern Oak
For a bright, timeless look, try riftsawn oak cabinets. This custom look features smooth wood doors and nearly invisible hardware in brushed nickel. A single wall cabinet with a frosted-glass front showcases the shapes and tones of a colorful wineglass collection when lit.
Warm Walnut
An armoire-style walnut cabinet lends warm balance to gray-painted base cabinets made from plywood and maple. The oversize glass-front doors and tall shelves allow for colorful dishware in many different sizes to be showcased.
Textured Wood
A simple subway tile backsplash allows the distinctive dark wood cabinetry in this small kitchen to shine. A cabinet finish that lets the wood grain show through picks up on the colors of polished-marble countertops and distressed pewter pulls.
Shades of Gray
Perimeter cabinets made from alder wood get a thin coat of gray stain to warm up this transitional kitchen. The light wood cabinetry and open shelves contrast a riftsawn oak island stained a similar gray for subtle texture.
Custom Cabinets
These inexpensive custom-made alder cabinets combine handmade cabinet boxes with ready-to-assemble face frames, doors, and drawer fronts. Corbels beneath the upper cabinets were crafted out of scraps of alder.
Rustic Exterior
Large, deep nails were used to texture these stylish custom-built oak cabinets complete with decorative drop pulls. The storage tower features a cascading top and replaces traditional upper cabinets while providing plenty of storage.
Dark Wood with Detail
Rich chocolate brown cabinets give an upscale look to the built-in desk area in this open kitchen. The dark stained storage offsets the soft cream and green paint on perimeter wall and island cabinetry.