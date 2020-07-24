While green has soothed for centuries, interior designers and cabinetry experts are increasingly turning to this burgeoning color for its bold yet restorative attributes. Recently, shades of green have been sprouting up on more than just walls and exteriors. This fresh color is now a top choice for kitchen cabinetry, trim, and built-in shelving, too, and they've never looked better.

Image zoom Kitchen cabinets in Tarrytown Green by Benjamin Moore. Anthony Masterson

"Green is a perennial favorite, but the palette has come to the fore over the last two years," says Patrick O'Donnell, international brand ambassador for Farrow & Ball. "This relationship has been heightened recently due to perceived benefits of how we respond to the palette, which, in the right shade, can be ultimately restful and calming."

Nivara Xaykao, Benjamin Moore's associate manager of color marketing and development, credits the color's recent popularity to a desire for more natural elements in the home. "I think the idea of reconnecting with nature in this fast-moving, digital-driven world has contributed to the current popularity of greens," she says. "As nature shows us, green also pairs well with so many other colors, so it's a surprisingly easy color to work and live with."

Image zoom Base cabinets are a 50/50 mix of Provence and Château Grey chalk paints by Annie Sloan. Annie Schlecther

How to Choose Green Paint Colors for Cabinetry

Whether you're leaning towards a softer shade or plan to go bold, both light and dark green cabinetry can create a fresh look. But with thousands of green paint colors available, it can be hard to narrow it down to just one.

For those struggling with the selection process, Christopher Scott Stinson of C.S. Cabinetry offers some selection advice."To mitigate anxiety about making a wrong choice on whether to go bold or not, just be sure to do your due diligence and display larger, painted samples in the physical space," he says. "Also, finding an inspiration picture on Pinterest ... can add to your confidence."

Tune in to your internal voice, too. "I always believe in going with your gut instinct," says O'Donnell. "Your house is an extension of you and your family's personality."

Best Green Paint Colors for Cabinets

We asked interior designers and cabinetry pros to share their favorite green paint colors for cabinets and trim. These are the shades they turn to and trust.

Image zoom Werner Straube

Where to Use Green Cabinets in Your Home

According to paint experts, one of the most impactful places to use green is on kitchen cabinetry. “Greens are a natural fit for the kitchen because they conjure health and wellbeing,” Xaykao says. If you’d prefer to soften the look, consider choosing two cabinetry colors instead, placing the green shade on the base cabinets. Green also serves as a lovely accent against neutrals, making it a fun color for a kitchen island or an adjacent built-in bar.

Green adds energy to utilitarian spaces, too. Dusty sage and minty greens work well on cabinetry in mudrooms and laundry rooms, while earthy, rich olive tones can turn an ordinary bathroom into an oasis. To feel fully enveloped in the color, use green on all four walls, cabinetry, and trim.

If you’re looking to encourage focus, consider using a bold blue-green on the walls and built-in cabinetry in your living room or office. “Darker greens can make a statement in the office or library, balancing drama with a serene sophistication,” Xaykao says.

No matter the room, sticking to a satin or semi-gloss finish works best if you’re looking for a subtle, soothing aesthetic. Plan to pair frosty greens with white flooring or walls. To turn up the volume, consider a glamorous, high-gloss finish in a striking, all-over green shade.

Image zoom David Tsay

Tips for Painting Cabinetry and Trim

If you're taking on a cabinetry painting project yourself, be sure to follow the paint manufacturer's recommendations for preparation. This helps ensure that your new green paint adheres properly, creating a long-lasting, durable finish.