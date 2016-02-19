Low-Cost Cabinet Makeovers
Dramatic Accent
Add drama to your kitchen with a cabinet makeover. This space contrasts light-color cabinetry with a dark-stained cabinet. The glass front on the espresso cabinets keeps the section from feeling heavy and is a chic way to display glassware. The mix of cabinets complement the multicolor tile backsplash, giving the kitchen a dramatic, cohesive look.
Appliance Upgrade
Some of the best kitchen makeover ideas include expanding your space's storage capabilities. Utilize every inch of your kitchen by adding shelves above the refrigerator. This open shelving not only adds storage, but is also perfect for a simple display and gives the refrigerator a more custom and expensive appearance.
Convertible Corner
Turn hard-to-reach areas into more accessible storage spaces with movable cabinetry. This kitchen cabinet makeover is both stylish and functional. Pullout towel racks and a full-extension lazy Susan help make the most of a corner and provide more storage than standard spaces, but can be easily hidden by a retractable door.
Style in Details
Crown molding and picturesque arrangements make simple cabinetry look polished and elegant. In this cheap kitchen makeover, open shelving allows the mint green beaded-board paneling to show through, which carries on the kitchen's style and adds color to the black-and-white palette. Cabinets with mullioned doors frame the display.
Dishes on Display
Install a large plate rack to add a twist to traditional open shelving. This simple storage option is perfect for displaying china sets in a stylish and sophisticated way, while still making practical use of space. Arrange extra pieces of the tableware set, such as glasses or saucers, above the plate rack to complete the look.
Personalized Cabinets
Kitchen makeover ideas that include space for extra snacks? Sign us up! Add extra space for food and drinks by installing refrigeration drawers near the main refrigerator. Chalkboard paint on the cabinet fronts adds a playful feel to the room and allows you to label the drawers or add your own personal accent to the space.
Subtle Pattern
Fake the look of a full-blown kitchen remodel with this super-easy idea. Hang wallpaper in the back of glass-front cabinets to elevate the contents to works of art. Here, geometric-print green-and-white wallpaper adds subtle contrast to the nearly all-white scheme of the kitchen.
Artful Enclosure
Create a unique style statement by transforming your cabinets into a work of art—literally! For this inexpensive kitchen remodel, the doors were removed from a pair of spice enclosures in favor of two artful prints. With a culinary-inspired motif, the artwork blends easily into the hardworking kitchen space.
Pop of Color
Open and glass-front cabinets create an airy look. For a clever and cheap kitchen remodel, paint the interiors of your cabinetry a bold hue. Here, chartreuse contrasts crisp white dishware and complements turquoise accessories sprinkled throughout the kitchen.
Try a color before ever picking up a paintbrush with My Color Finder.
Message Center
A cabinet door installed on the side of this pantry conceals a convenient message center. Enclosing the corkboard behind a cabinet door ensures everyday clutter doesn't disrupt the crisp, clean look of this all-white kitchen.
Open Options
Budget kitchens rely on open shelving for a lighter look. In this space, it also helps draw more attention to the gorgeous gray tile backsplash. Use shelf brackets that fit the look of your kitchen. Curvy brackets like these are in step with cottage style.
Fresh Color
Bring color and interest into your kitchen with scarlet cabinetry. The bold red hue on these cabinets adds interest to this otherwise neutral kitchen. Open shelving used above the countertop ensures that the striking cabinet color doesn't overwhelm the small space.
Interior Makeover
Cheap kitchens can still maximize storage potential. Give the inside of your cabinets a boost with clever storage solutions. Once a haphazard jumble of cleaning supplies, this undersink cabinet was refreshed with a simple slide-out drawer unit, which corrals cleaners, soaps, and sponges for an orderly storage solution. A large metal bucket also corrals cleaning necessities and can be picked up and carried throughout the house.
Less Is More
Planning a kitchen remodel on a budget? Removing the doors from some of the upper cabinets reveals the space inside, making the kitchen look larger. Paint the interior a rich accent color to spice up the kitchen even more.
Modern Update
For a small change with big effect, add stylish hardware to your cabinets. Replacing traditional cabinetry knobs with modern tubular handles is an affordable hardware update that offers a trendy touch for your kitchen.
Pretty Practical
Cabinets work hard but need not be used for function only. With crisp white woodwork and stylish glass in the original doors, the top section of this wall set stores an abundance of dishes. A tasteful skirt puts a pretty face on nondisplay items on the shelves below.
Aged to Perfection
Kitchen makeovers don't have to mean all-new fixtures. Distressed cabinets, such as these aged white ones, give off a casual, vintage vibe. The black granite countertop lends contrast to the cabinetry and buttery yellow walls. Stone flooring ties in well with the weathered texture of the cabinets.
Great Grays
Several new coats of paint can fake the look of a total kitchen renovation. Once-boring brown cabinets now offer modern style with several coats of gray paint over their dated facade. The doors were removed from the cabinets flanking the range, and the exterior was painted blue, which helps the kitchen feel more open and offers subtle contrast to the kitchen's gray-and-white color scheme.
Elegant Makeover
A kitchen has an abundance of hard surfaces—appliances, flooring, faucets, and light fixtures—to name a few. To soften the look of your kitchen, refresh your cabinets with a few coats of a soothing paint color. An inviting powder blue does the trick on these cabinets. Light blue walls, white trim, and open shelving also boost the room's bright and airy look.
Love blue? Browse other blue kitchens and get dozens of new ideas.
Modern Transformation
Kitchen makeovers on a budget can still include color. Existing cabinets get a dramatic makeover with modern orange paint. The color used here takes on a muted tone when paired with a dark wood backdrop and simple hardware.
Country Cabinets
Go country chic with distressed cabinets. Paint wood cabinets in your choice of color (a bold hue, such as this vibrant robin's-egg blue, will lend a modern look) and once dry, do a little bit of sanding around the door edges and across the cabinet fronts.
Glass-Front Alternative
Love the look of glass-front cabinets but aren't so sure you want the contents of your cabinets totally visible? Try opaque or frosted glass instead, which gives off the same light look as transparent glass but conceals the contents.
Add Details
For a kitchen with a vintage vibe, glue gingerbread appliques (available at home centers) on door panels. These affordable wood pieces come in many styles and are easy to adhere to cabinet doors using wood glue. Kick up the vintage look by applying a thin coat of burnt umber glaze to the doors and gingerbread. Wipe off while wet to get desired effect.
Red Renovation
Two layers of paint transform plain wood cabinets: a red latex base coat coupled with a top coat of oil-base paint (black and raw umber), mixed with oil-base glazing liquid and paint thinner. Basket-style metal hardware suits the decorative paint finish.
Watch our straightforward tutorial to learn how to paint your kitchen cabinets.
Rustic Look
This casual, gently distressed look is the perfect theme for a country kitchen. Open shelving allows ample storage and display space without being overtaken by clutter. Unconventional wooden bars serve as door handles while keeping with the cabinets' style.
Cottage Charm
Fresh white paint unifies cabinets that once combined wood-tone bases with upper cabinets sporting silvery metal door inserts. Doors and drawer fronts were professionally sprayed with lacquer; cabinet boxes were painted by the homeowners.