Add Timeless Farmhouse Style to Basic Recessed-Panel Cabinets
Create your own farmhouse kitchen cabinets with this DIY weekend project.
Banish boring with DIY farmhouse cabinets that complement your rustic kitchen decor. This easy project employs wood trim to create a barn door-inspired design across the cabinet front. Although the design is simplest to install on Shaker-style cabinetry, adding a frame to any slab door forms the recessed panel you need to do this project. When you're finished installing the trim, paint the door and dress it up with new hardware.
