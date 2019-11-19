Add Timeless Farmhouse Style to Basic Recessed-Panel Cabinets

Step 2

Using a saw that makes precise cuts, such as a miter saw or circular saw, cut a piece of trim that fits inside the recessed panel lengthwise. We used a 1/8-inch x 1/2-inch x 96-inch finished flat molding, but the size will depend on your cabinet design and size. For example, for a cabinet with a larger recessed panel, you may want to use a wider cut of trim. You can use PVC or wood trim. Glue the trim piece vertically inside the panel using an adhesive that bonds well to wood, such as E6000 adhesive or wood glue.