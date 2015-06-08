How to Revamp Basic Kitchen Cabinetry with DIY Glass-Front Doors

Glass-front cabinet doors create a lighter, more open feel compared to solid doors, plus they provide an opportunity to showcase pretty dishes or glassware inside. Even better, you don't have to embark on a major remodel to update your cabinetry with glass inserts. This simple DIY kitchen project involves removing the center panel from an existing cabinet door and securing a piece of glass inside the frame. You can order glass panels from most home improvement stores and glass shops, selecting between clear, frosted, seeded, or ribbed glass. Many stores will also cut the glass to your desired size for free or for a small fee. Use the following steps to learn how to make a glass-front cabinet door for a DIY kitchen upgrade.