17 Kitchens with Scene-Stealing Backsplashes
Ocean Colors
Bold and bright, this multicolor navy and sky-blue backsplash steals the show. Shiny marble countertops reflect the royal hues, while leather barstools complement it. In this sea of blue, white woodwork is icy cool.
Marvelous in Marble
This kitchen wouldn't be complete without its stellar marble-slab backsplash, featured above the stove top. Silvery-gray veins in both the backsplash and matching countertop bring out the stainless-steel range hood and kitchen fixtures. Green chairs and fresh foliage liven the neutral room.
Green Dream
Warm green honeycomb tiles combine with sleek silver and cream fixtures and cabinetry to make this kitchen feel relaxed and homey. Dark flooring is the perfect contrast and helps the ceiling-high backsplash add visual height.
Shimmering Feature
This shimmering tile backsplash would be lovely alone, but the fun geometric pattern adds to its beauty. The soft blue hue of the ceramic tiles creates a pretty transition between warm upper cabinets and the cooler-colored cabinetry below.
Beautiful in Black
Oblong charcoal tiles pop with cream-color grout. The kitchen stays light and bright with white quartz-surfacing counters, cream-color cabinetry, and a rustic wood beam ceiling. Pops of red and green add the perfect touch of color to the otherwise neutral space.
One-of-a-Kind Backsplash Ideas
If you're looking to add a bit of character to your kitchen, look no further than a stylish backsplash. Pretty and unique materials will bring a fresh look to your cooking space.
Contrasting Brick
A multicolor teal tile backsplash mimics the traditional brick featured on this kitchen's breakfast bar. Contrasting colors help visually designate the two areas. Metallic tiles blend into the breakfast bar's bricks to create a fun and funky feature that matches the metallic of overhead pendant lighting.
Striped Beauty
A gray-and-white striped quartz wall steals the scene against cream and green accents in this modern-meets-traditional kitchen. Glass-front cabinetry keeps the gray color scheme light and airy, while fresh foliage contributes lush color.
Brass Beauty
What better color to combine with wood, cream, and brass than a bright grassy green? This breathtaking backsplash invokes a summery feeling that will last all year long. Botanical-print window shades introduce pattern and complement the backsplash's nature-inspired hue.
Pretty Patterns
Love neutrals but looking for something a little different? Play with pattern! White, gray, silver, and brown join perfectly with this kitchen's stylish black-and-white crisscross backsplash. Its shiny finish reflects light to create a bright and airy atmosphere.
Orange All Over
This bright and cheery kitchen wouldn't be complete without a bold touch of color. A glossy orange plexiglass backsplash bursts with excitement behind the range. A series of orange accessories and furniture continues the warm kitchen color scheme.
Custom Creation
A carved and shaped marble slab covers this range wall that's framed by shiny cream subway tiles. A custom range hood mirrors the curves of the backsplash while a gray chalk-finish paint coats the island below. Overhead, stained wood beams blend with the hood.
How to Grout a Backsplash
Your tile is placed and the plaster is dried, but you still need the grout to go on neatly before your project is complete. Watch here for the best way to apply grout to your backsplash.
Sea Glass
An ocean of blue glass tiles fills half a wall above this kitchen's sink, settling just below small open shelving. Stained oak base cabinetry warms the space, and creamy upper cabinetry keeps the tile from appearing too cool.
Midcentury Mix
A stylish range hood sits above this swirly custom stone backsplash. The island's retro leg is a stark contrast to the floral pattern of the tiles. A warm floor and cool green walls create simple but beautiful contrast.
Divine Dimensions
This geometric kitchen is perfect in purple. Tiny hints of green echo throughout the room, including seemingly random 3D tiles in the hexagonal backsplash. Glass pendants sparkle against the glass tile backsplash.
Mix and Match
Green and red aren't just for Christmas! Sweet mint-green cabinetry pairs up with a bright red brick backsplash for a bold style statement. The contrasting colors add a bit of surprise without overpowering the calm feel of the kitchen.
Modern Rustic
A rustic kitchen wouldn't be complete without a wood-beam ceiling and open shelving. Seafoam-color subway tile is the perfect subtle pop of color for this decorating style. The ceiling-high backsplash makes a bold statement in an otherwise understated room.
Mirror, Mirror
This standout silver inlaid mirror backsplash would be stellar in any kitchen. When combined with the custom cabinetry, light fixture, and waterfall countertop, it becomes even more dazzling. Stained bamboo drawer fronts pull the color of the table legs and flooring together.