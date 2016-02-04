48 Beautiful Kitchen Backsplash Ideas for Every Style
Colorful Tile Backsplash
In a kitchen otherwise dressed in white and wood tones, a colorful tile backsplash becomes the standout design element in the room. The glossy teal tiles on this kitchen backsplash have a slightly wavy surface that reflects light in interesting patterns. Opting for open shelves in place of upper cabinets showcases more of the bold green tile.
Statement Tile Backsplash
Use kitchen backsplash ideas to create a striking focal point. Here, a statement tile backsplash adds a contemporary feel to this small kitchen outfitted with white and wood cabinetry. The tile's unique shape and shimmering shades of blue add movement reminiscent of rippling waves. Glass tile kitchen backsplashes stand out especially well next to neutral cabinets and countertops.
Kitchen Backsplash Storage Niche
The kitchen backsplash idea provides an opportunity to add storage as well as style. Consider adding a recessed storage niche in the backsplash area behind the range to create a handy spot for frequently used spices or oils. Outfit the space with a contrasting tile treatment to make it stand out against the rest of the backsplash.
Decorative Tile Backsplash
Think beyond rectangular or square tiles to create a uniquely patterned backsplash. Here, decorative stone tiles with star shapes form a striking backdrop for this traditional kitchen. The warm white and soft gray hues in the tiles are repeated on the two-tone cabinets.
Penny Tile Backsplash
Round penny tile creates a vintage look when installed as a kitchen backsplash. We love this look in a farmhouse-inspired kitchen with creamy white cabinets. Pair white penny tiles with a contrasting grout color to make your backsplash pop.
Classic Subway Tile Backsplash
A subway tile backsplash adds classic good looks and a casual vibe to modern kitchens. To add dimension to this backsplash idea, line white subway tiles with dark gray or black grout for a crisp look. Dark grout lines also serve a practical purpose: The color is more forgiving when it comes to stains.
Backsplash Ideas for Cottage Charm
For a kitchen backsplash on a budget, try a beaded-board backsplash. White beaded board covers this kitchen backsplash, stretching all the way up to the ceiling behind open shelves. The classic backsplash idea is the perfect addition to a cozy cottage kitchen.
Green Subway Tile Backsplash
In an otherwise neutral kitchen, a backsplash of gray-green subway tiles adds a touch of color and texture. Ceramic subway tiles come in dozens of colors and are often more affordable than other tile materials, so creating a show-stopping kitchen backsplash doesn't require a huge splurge. This subway tile kitchen backsplash stretches only partially up the wall to further cut down on costs.
Recycled Glass Tile Backsplash
Kitchen tile backsplashes work best when they seamlessly blend with cabinets and countertops. Exercise your earth-friendly mindset in style with a recycled glass tile backsplash. In this kitchen, the variegated glass tiles inspired the color scheme of warm grays, creams, and brown, which also repeat in the recycled glass countertop.
Chevron Kitchen Backsplash Design
If you love the energetic look of chevron or herringbone patterns, incorporate the motif into your kitchen with this backsplash idea. Chevron tiles make it easy to recreate the iconic design. Keep it subtle with zig-zags in similar hues. In this case, white and gray marble stripes make the kitchen backsplash design just noticeable enough without overpowering the neutral kitchen color scheme.
Marble Block
If a kitchen outfitted with marble countertops isn't in your price range, opt for a small-scale use of the material. Install a marble slab as your stove backsplash. It looks stunning in a neutral kitchen, and without grout, marble is smooth and easy to wipe clean. Or opt for engineered stone, which looks similar to marble but is more durable and affordable.
Unique Kitchen Backsplashes
Looking for a kitchen backsplash that's a little different? This video has unique configurations and colors. Watch and get inspired by these unique kitchen backsplash ideas.
Glass Backsplash Idea
For a clean, contemporary look, keep the kitchen backsplash treatment simple. A single sheet of glass, painted on the back, lends color and easy-clean protection behind this range. The modern kitchen backsplash extends from the countertop to the ceiling as a simple, shining backdrop for the sculptural hood.
Contemporary Backsplash Combination
Flat-front cabinets set the stage for modern touches throughout this kitchen. Combine the sleek look with a contemporary peel-and-stick kitchen backsplash, which is much easier to install than the typical grout process. Here, thin black and gray glass mosaic tiles run horizontally along the back wall, making this kitchen feel energetic and fresh.
Modern Mosaic Backsplash
The right kitchen backsplash tile ideas can introduce another design dimension to your space. Slender glass tiles in creamy hues and stone tiles in coppery shades make this kitchen glow with their translucent beauty. A neutral color palette such as the one in this kitchen backsplash can warm up a sleek, contemporary space. The trendy, narrow mosaic backsplash tiles maintain a modern vibe.
Vintage Kitchen Backsplash
Layering a shapely piece of marble over tongue-and-groove siding creates a layered look for this white kitchen backsplash that honors the 1897 Victorian home that once stood on this lot. The owner wanted to restore a feeling of the historic home but in a simpler form. The distinctive kitchen backsplash design, combined with the wood-paneled backdrop, adds dimension to the wall.
Rustic Kitchen Backsplash Design
Clad from counter to ceiling with durable chocolate-brown porcelain tiles, this kitchen backsplash harmonizes with the creamy-colored onyx and oak-veneer cabinetry. To impart the look of natural stone, the backsplash was edged with dark-gray grout. This unique kitchen backsplash idea is complemented by a cool, sleek vent hood.
Cohesive Kitchen Backsplash Colors
Distinctive zones for food prep, cooking, and cleanup keep kitchen efficiency humming, but the look should be cohesive from zone-to-zone. To promote continuity, select one kitchen backsplash treatment and incorporate tile colors that echo elements throughout the room to visually link materials and components. Mosaic peel-and-stick kitchen backsplash tiles are a great way to get a backsplash with multiple colors.
Backsplash Ideas for Small Kitchens
Choosing one color (with no pattern or texture) and clean-lined tile for the backsplash in a small kitchen keeps the look uncluttered and roomy. On this kitchen backsplash, long, rectangular black tiles contrast with white cabinetry, while giving the walls a sense of depth. The tile's reflective surface also lends added dimension to this kitchen backsplash idea.
Stainless-Steel Kitchen Backsplash
A seamless look is key when a kitchen opens to the living room. For this contemporary loft kitchen, the contrast of dark and light surfaces enhances the unfussy, contemporary vibe of the space. Sleek flat-front cabinets combine with chunky marble countertops and a simple stainless-steel kitchen backsplash to play up the linear symmetry of the room. This idea for a DIY kitchen backsplash is much less work than installing individual tiles.
Cottage-Style Blue Backsplash
The white cottage-style cabinetry in this beach house benefits from sea glass colors of green and turquoise in the kitchen backsplash and accents. Taupe-colored walls serve as a serene backdrop for the dramatic blue island. White cabinetry on the back wall of the galley kitchen offers a bit of calm for the eyes, while the turquoise-painted island adds energy.
Modern Kitchen Backsplash
Fewer details keep a kitchen feeling calm and clutter-free, but the modern look doesn't have to be cold. This kitchen combines cloudy gray granite counters, a glass kitchen backsplash, and hardware so slim it barely registers. Mingle this modern backsplash idea with large expanses of riftsawn oak cabinetry for a warm result.
How to Seal Grout for a Clean Backsplash
A DIY kitchen backsplash involves careful labor. The last thing you want is for the grout to get dirty and full of stains. Protect your hard work by learning how to seal grout and keep your kitchen backsplash looking new.
Country-Style Kitchen Backsplash
Classic materials, aged finishes, and casual luxury make for an inviting place to cook and gather. Contrasting the elegance of Carrara marble countertops with a charming tongue-and-groove board, this white kitchen backsplash re-creates the friendly feel of a turn-of-the-century farmhouse. Using a luxurious material like marble in an informal way dresses down the space without losing any of its quality and beauty.
Family-Friendly Glass Tile Backsplash
Glass tiles make a practical kitchen backsplash idea that's pretty, too. In this kitchen, elegant cherry cabinets and sleek surfaces lend a stylish, contemporary appearance. Yet it all wipes clean easily, including the countertop-to-ceiling backsplash of recycled glass tiles, chosen to evoke of a sense of shimmering water to complement the playful porthole window. The reflective kitchen backsplash tile changes color throughout the day, giving the room further dimension.
Tile Backsplash Accents
This stove area boasts off-white quilted travertine kitchen backsplash tile that enhances the limestone countertops and warm white cabinetry. If you have your eye on a tile that's out of your budget, consider using it as an accent. Detail insets introduce a visual spark to a simple kitchen backsplash while staying within your price range.
Industrial Brick Backsplash
Re-create a coveted commercial look with concrete countertops paired with a brick backsplash. Here, the bricks are dressed in extra mortar for old-house patina. If there aren't any aged bricks waiting to be revealed behind your kitchen walls, you can use brick veneer to create a kitchen backsplash that looks like the real thing.
Modern Marble Backsplash
Classic stone kitchen backsplashes, such as marble, easily translate to a contemporary space. In this modern kitchen, sleek Italian cabinets made of wenge wood offer a natural pairing with the Carrara marble backsplash. If you're considering marble backsplashes and countertops, have the stone sealed first, keeping in mind that the sealant makes the stone more stain-resistant but not stain-proof. Wipe up splatters as soon as they happen and regularly clean the marble with a neutral cleaner, stone soap, or a mild liquid dishwashing detergent and warm water. Never use products containing lemon, vinegar, or other acids or it may dull or etch the marble kitchen backsplash.