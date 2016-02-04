48 Beautiful Kitchen Backsplash Ideas for Every Style

Classic stone kitchen backsplashes, such as marble, easily translate to a contemporary space. In this modern kitchen, sleek Italian cabinets made of wenge wood offer a natural pairing with the Carrara marble backsplash. If you're considering marble backsplashes and countertops, have the stone sealed first, keeping in mind that the sealant makes the stone more stain-resistant but not stain-proof. Wipe up splatters as soon as they happen and regularly clean the marble with a neutral cleaner, stone soap, or a mild liquid dishwashing detergent and warm water. Never use products containing lemon, vinegar, or other acids or it may dull or etch the marble kitchen backsplash.