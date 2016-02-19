Start by removing any wallpaper or loose paint. Sand the wall and sponge away sanding dust for good adhesion. With the wall clean, tape your mosaic tile sheets in place to check your layout. Cut sheets as needed using a utility knife, cutting the mesh from behind. Work out how you will handle any gap between the tile and the bottom of the wall cabinets. Aim for a gap as close as possible to a half tile. You can start your tiles without a grout line along the countertop or leave a grout line to help close the gap above. Tape sheets in place all the way to the corner, again trying to achieve a gap no larger than a half tile. Mark the location of the sheets as you remove them.